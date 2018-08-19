India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: All Eyes On Rishabh Pant As Play Gets Underway After Rain Delay

India captain Virat Kohli missed his century by three runs but had the satisfaction of leading an India batting revival on the first day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday. At stumps, India were 307 for six after losing the toss. A day of fluctuating fortunes ended when James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, struck with the new ball to have Hardik Pandya (18) caught by Jos Buttler at second slip. That meant Anderson, who prior to this match had 60 Test wickets at Trent Bridge at just 18.95, had become only the second bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take 100 Test wickets against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2, straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

16:17 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from James Anderson. Edge from Ashwin and this time the ball goes past the gap between second and third slip. IND 323 for 6 after 91 overs.

16:15 IST: FOUR! Out-swinging ball from James Anderson, Ashwin guides it through the gully region for a boundary. IND 319 for 6 after 90.4 overs.

16:09 IST: Just one run from James Anderson's first over of the day. IND 313 for 6 after 89 overs.

16:03 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the first over of the day from Stuart Broad. Flashy drive from Ashwin, only manages an edge. The ball goes over second slip for a boundary. IND 312 for 6 after 88 overs.

16:02 IST: First run on the board for India on Day 2. Rishabh Pant taps the ball to square-leg for a single. IND 308 for 6 after 87.3 overs.

15:59 IST: Here we go! Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin are finally out at the middle for India. Stuart Broad will start the proceedings for England.

15:38 IST: Update - Play will now start at 16:00 IST.

15:30 IST: Just 15 minutes more to go before the start of morning session on Day 2.

15:12 IST: Players are on the field, warming up ahead of the start of play.

15:05 IST: Good news! The covers are being taken off. We will have a 15-minute delayed start.

14:35 IST: Oh no! Delayed start expected as clouds cover the Trent Bridge.

14:30 IST: A slight drizzle with overcast conditions on Day 2 at the moment in Trent Bridge. The covers are on and it looks like we could have a delayed start.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third Test, day 2 play between India and England.

Earlier India, sent in to bat at 2-0 down in a five-match series on a ground renowned for aiding swing, were in trouble at 82 for three come lunch. Chris Woakes took all those wickets en route to figures of three for 75 in 20 overs. But a fourth-wicket partnership of 159 between Kohli (97) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (81), that spanned more than 40 overs, revived India. Unfortunately for India, neither batsman reached three figures with Kohli -- who made a brilliant first Test century in England in the series opener at Edgbaston -- dismissed when he edged an intended drive off an Adil Rashid leg-break to Ben Stokes at slip.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson