India vs England, Live Score 3rd ODI: England Captain Eoin Morgan Opts To Field vs India

Fresh from a big defeat against England in second One-day International (ODI), India will aim to clinch a series win with a victory in the third and final ODI at Headingly in Leeds on Tuesday. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after India clinched an initial victory but faced a setback with a big 86-run loss in the second encounter at Lord's. India will bank on their top order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli -- who have looked in fine nick in the series thus far -- to get their side back on winning terms. Meanwhile, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni being a bit out of touch will be matter of concern for the side. However, middle-order batsmen Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya will only look to add depth and strengthen the Indian batting under testing conditions. The bowling department for India will bank on their spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The former has looked unreadable and delivers wickets by the bagful. (LIVE SCORECARD)

17:04 IST: David Willey for England to bowl from the other end, Shikhar Dhawan takes strike and gets off the mark from a clumsy overthrow in the second ball from Willey on the follow through.

17:03 IST: Maiden over to start with, Rohit Sharma tried to block or have a swing at every ball but failed to get off the mark. India 0/0 after 1 over.

17:00 IST: Swing and a miss to start! Widish delivery from Wood, Rohit tries to follow but fails to get a bat to it as the ball gets a good height on the carry to Jos Buttler.

17:00 IST: India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan head out in the centre. For England, Mark Wood will begin the proceedings.

16:38 IST: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

16:32 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli says he is happy to bat first, he would have done it anyway keeping in mind the wicket will break in the second innings. For the visitors, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul left out while Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur come in.​

16:30 IST: England skipper Eoin Morgan wins the toss, opts to bowl against India. One change for the hosts, James Vince comes in place of Jason Roy.

16:10 IST: Pitch for the third and final ODI, a closer look on the Headingley, Leeds wicket. Expect the weather to be partly cloudy and we might also see some thunderstorm as we proceed ahead in the day.

15:55 IST: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to play in the third ODI. Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar had given a thumbs up for his inclusion, in that case he might replace Siddharth Kaul -- who has been economical in the initial two matches but failed to provide crucial breakthroughs.

15:40 IST: In the bowling department, India chinaman Kuldeep Yadav leads from the front with 9 scalps to his name. England pacer Liam Plunkett is second with 4 wickets, where as Umesh Yadav has taken 3 wickets, thus far in the ongoing ODI series.

15:35 IST: Quick stats, India opener Rohit Sharma leads the highest run score chart with 152 runs, followed by his skipper Virat Kohli with 120 runs where as Joe Root is on the third spot with 116 runs, thanks to his century in the previous encounter.

15:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the third and final ODI between India and England.

Hosts England, with a morale-boosting victory in the previous encounter, will aim to continue playing ruthless cricket as advised by their key batsman Joe Root post the last match. Root -- who notched up a century in the last encounter, will also be the key in English batting department alongside Eoin Morgan and openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to get them off to a good start.