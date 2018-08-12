India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Early Lunch Taken, India 17/2

Chris Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) helped England reach 357 for six wickets and take a huge 250-run lead over India on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday. Woakes registered his maiden international century, while Bairstow scored his 19th Test fifty on Day 3. The duo shared a 189-run stand for the sixth wicket. When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs. Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Bairstow that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980. And in his 25th match at this level, Woakes surpassed his previous Test best of 66, made against Sri Lanka at Lord's two years ago, before completing a 129-ball hundred, including 15 fours, with a pulled three off Hardik Pandya. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Lunch Day 4: India 17 for the loss of 2 wickets. Trail England by 272 runs in the second innings

17:00 IST: Early lunch taken as rain interrupts play.

16:57 IST: Rahane living dangerously at the moment. Huge appeal from Anderson but umpire Aleem Dar turns it down.

16:47 IST: Ajinkya Rahane comes out to bat in place of Virat Kohli at number four spot as the skipper did not took the field at the start of day four. Virat had to wait for 40 minutes and the stipulated time was not completed.

16:45 IST: OUT! James Anderson strike again. This time it's KL Rahul, who is trapped in front of the stumps. Second wicket for Anderson in the second innings. IND 14-2 after 5.1 overs.

16:31 IST: FOUR! KL Rahul leans into the drive and first runs on the board for India. That was wide from Broad and Rahul wasted no time on that one. IND 4-1 after 3.1 overs

16:24 IST: OUT! Inside edge and Anderson draws the first blood. Simple catch for wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. The ball deviated sharply off the deck, taking Vijay's edge on the way throught to the keepe. Vijay departs on a pair. IND 0-1 after 2.2 overs

16:20 IST: Stuart Broad shares the ball from the other end. KL Rahul leaves the first ball with ease. IND 0-0 after 1.1 overs.

16:19 IST: Murali Vijay survives the first over from James Anderson. IND 0-0 after 1 over.

16:16 IST: Openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are out at the centre for India in the second innings. James Anderson will start with the new ball for England

Innings Break - England declare, lead India by 289 runs in the first innings.

Here comes the declaration from England. They lead by 289 runs and Woakes remains unbeaten on 137*.



India innings coming up in a bit.



16:07 IST: OUT and England have declared their first innings on 396-7. Lead India by 289 runs.

16:05 IST: Pheew! 17 runs from the last over. Both England batsmen looking aggressive now. Shami had no place to hide.

16:02 IST: SIX! First one on day 4. Curran looking to score runs quickly. Are England heading towards deceleration? Eng 387 for 6 after 87.2 overs.

16:01 IST: FOUR! Curran moves wide and slaps Shami through the vacant point region. Eng 383 for 6 after 87.1 overs.

15:54 IST: Beaten! Shami is bowling superbly at the moment. Eighth time, since the morning, he has gone past the outside edge but just not finding the edge. Eng 376 for 6 after 85.5 overs.

15:47 IST: FOUR and that's fifty runs partnership between Woakes and Curran. Woakes cuts Ishant's delivery and Kuldeep is not able to pull the ball inside in time. Eng 369 for 6 after 84.3 overs.

15:41 IST: Beaten! Shami beats Sam Curran on the second ball. The ball is seaming just a little bit at the moment but there is no help in the air for the Indian pacers. Eng 363 for 6 after 83.2 overs.

15:36 IST: 5 runs from first over of the day from Mohammed Shami. Ishant Sharma will share the new ball from the other end. Virat Kohli is operating with just three slips at the moment. Eng 362 for 6 after 82 overs.

15:34 IST: First runs from the bat. Sam Curran tucks the ball to square leg for a single.

15:30 IST: FOUR! Poor start from Mohammed Shami. Too wide from the stumps. Even Dinesh Karthik had no chance. Four byes for England to start the scoring. Eng 361 for 6 after 81 overs.

15:28 IST: Chris Woakes (120) and Sam Curran (22) are at the centre to start the fourth day for England. Mohammed Shami will start the proceedings for India.

15:00 IST: So, 30 minutes to go for the start of play and final preparations are being made.

14:57 IST: Spin on England's mind on a cloudy day?

14:28 IST: Chris Woakes' name into the history books.

Some more names got written into the history books so far this Test.



14:20 IST: UPDATE: There's a slight drizzle at the moment. The pitch is under cover.

Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 2nd Test.



14:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's.

Beginning the day, Cook and Jennings made a positive start, showing a lot of intent. But a full-pitched delivery missed Jennings' bat and hit his pads, resulting in a LBW decision, with the hosts at 28. Cook fell soon, as an away-moving delivery from Ishant found an edge and the ball landed in the hands of wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

As soon as 20-year-old Pope joined Root in the middle, India captain Virat Kohli decided to bring in chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav to operate from one end. Pope showed a lot of promise, dealing confidently with Ishant, Shami and Kuldeep.

The partnership between Pope and Root had reached 45 runs when a delivery from Pandya dismissed the former. Pope missed the line and was plumb in front of the wicket, with England at 77/3.