India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Anderson Strikes As India Lose Vijay In 1st Over

The opening day of the second Test featuring hosts England and India was called off due to continuous rain at Lord's on Thursday. Weather played a spoil sport as the entire day was washed out. Even toss couldn't take place with rain starting in the morning. The home side lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after winning the first Test in Birmingham narrowly by 31 runs. The match which was scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST was delayed as morning overcast skies in North London gave away to the persistent rain, forcing the pitch to be under covers throughout the day. The umpires waited for the rain to subside but ultimately called it a day at 21:20 IST. Interestingly, this is the first time that a whole day's play has been lost in England due to weather since August 24, 2013, when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2, straight from Lord's

15:55 IST: Doing the honors!

15:51 IST: FOUR! Boundary to finish the fifth over. Loose ball on the pads from Anderson and Rahul flicks it away towards fine leg boundary for a four. IND 9-1 after 5 overs.

15:46 IST: FOUR! India and KL Rahul open their account with a boundary. Wide outside off-stump from Stuart Broad and Rahul times it through covers with perfection. IND 4-1 after 3.4 overs.

15:43 IST: Third maiden over on the trot from England. Anderson bowling at a perfect line and length right now, bringing in all his experience. There were a couple of plays and misses in the over but both batsmen are trying hard to survive. IND 0-1 after 3 overs.

15:39 IST: Stuart Broad starts off with a maiden as well. The ball is moving quite a bit at the moment for both England pacers. Both Indian batsmen (Pujara and Rahul) pretty watchful at the moment after a horrifying start. IND 0-1 after 2 overs.

15:33 IST: OUT! Wicket in the first over. James Anderson comes up with a perfect delivery. Goes in with the angle and darts out, hitting Vijay's off-stump on the way. Vijay takes the long walk back. Out for a duck. India lose their first wicket with zero runs on the board. IND 0-1 after 0.5 overs.

What a start for England - @jimmy9 strikes on the fifth ball of the match - Murali Vijay bowled for a duck - India 0/1!#ENGvIND LIVE https://t.co/e1I98c7CZY pic.twitter.com/EJWaOvijUX — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2018

15:31 IST: First ball from James Anderson is length ball outside off-stump. Murali Vijay leaves it comfortably. No hint of swing on the first ball.

15:29 IST: The new opening pair of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are at the centre for India. James Anderson will start the proceedings for England.

15:20 IST: We are just 10 minutes away from the start of the game.

15:10 IST: Team England playing XI:

We have won the toss and will bowl first!



Follow live: https://t.co/zbljla6ZsC#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3ZfLL1OutT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 10, 2018

15:07 IST: Team India playing XI:

Here's the Playing XI for #TeamIndia with two changes in there. pic.twitter.com/SdVMbY4sSl — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018

15:05 IST: Virat Kohli -- We wanted to bowl first to be honest looking at the weather. Not only today but also for the next few days, it's going to be the same. It supposed to be a shortened game. It's a hard pitch, looks very dry and you got to bat well. The wicket looks good, much better than Edgbaston and the guys are feeling confident. We have the game for sure but we have to be up for it. All about the mental aspect. Everyone has to be in the game. The batsmen, the spinners. We have to enjoy the game. We have brought back Pujara, KL Rahul moves up the order in place of Shikhar. Kuldeep Yadav comes in the side for Umesh Yadav purely because the surface is dry. We need an attacking wrist spinner. We have a good balance looking at two spinners, two fast bowlers and a quality all-rounder.

15:03 IST: Joe Root -- We are going to bowl first. Looks a fresh wicket. With the weather around it gives us a good chance to take wickets this morning. We are going with Woakes and Pope comes in to make his debut. We gave ourselves an option with that green tinge on it looking to bowl first. He (Pope) was all excited in the dressing room yesterday, just really hope he expresses himself, exactly how he does in the county.

15:02 IST: England captain Joe Root wins toss, elects to bowl against England at Lord's.

England wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd Test at Lord's.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/J26eWGkKlu — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018

14:59 IST: The weather is starting to clear. The toss is to take place shortly. Stay tuned.

14:57 IST: England's Ollie Pope gets his Test cap.

14:55 IST: Revised playing conditions of Day 2: Play to start at 15:30 IST. Lunch to be held to 17:30 IST to 18:10 IST. Tea will be held at 20:25 IST, with the final session spanning two hours and fifteen minutes. However, play can be extended by 30 minutes if necessary. So, stumps might get extended to 23:30 IST.

14:50 IST: Virat Kohli signing autographs before the start of day's play.

14:30 IST: Bright and Sunny at the moment at Lord's. However, rain threat persists with a hint of black cloud approaching the venue.

Day of the 2nd Test. Bright and sunny at the moment with a hint of black cloud cover approaching.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ECMKdI0Bfb — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018

14:21 IST: What's your prediction?

14:01 IST: It's a glorious morning at Lord's.

13:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

The hosts will also be without Ben Stokes, who took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and final day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, because of the Durham all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.