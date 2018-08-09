India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Delays Toss At Lord's
Live cricket score India vs England, Lords Test: After a poor show in the opening Test match against England, India will face the hosts in the second match of the five-match series at Lord's on Thursday.
After a poor show in the opening Test match against England, India will face the hosts in the second match of the five-match series at Lord's on Thursday. In both the innings of the first Test which the tourists lost by 31 runs, all the batsmen, apart from skipper Virat Kohli failed. No other batters supported Kohli, who at the other hand fought valiantly. Kohli scored 149 in the first innings while the other batsmen could only score 107 runs combined. The story of the second innings was more or less the same as Kohli top-scored with 51 runs in 93 balls. So, in the second test, the Indian team management may make a few changes in the batting department, bringing in experienced batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in place of KL Rahul, who scored 4 and 13 runs respectively in both the innings. The management could also replace underperforming opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan with Pujara and ask Rahul to open the innings with Murali Vijay. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live updates of India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1, straight from Lord's
16:15 IST: The entire cricket fraternity wants to get rid of the rain. We have waited for the what is expected to be a cracker of a contest to get underway, so has the former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh!
Rain rain go away indian boys want to play #lordstest pic.twitter.com/ZVGU6Y2LOL— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 9, 2018
16:05 IST: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan predicts it's going to be a day for the bowlers on the opening day of the second Test. However, we are still to see the coin flip in the centre out here. Still drizzling!
Day 1 of the #Lords Test .. Doesn't get any better .. Bloody love this job .. btw it's overcast with showers forecast .. !!!! Good day for Bowling me thinks .. #OnOn #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 9, 2018
16:00 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli, might fancy playing top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in the second Test. Barring the captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Indian batting line-up struggled in the previous Test. A few changes on the cards for the hosts, looks surely on the cards.
15:55 IST: England are also expected to have a new slip cordon in absence of Dawid Malan, who has been replaced by Ollie Pope for the second Test. Malan had dropped India skipper Virat Kohli on a couple of occasion in the opening Test.
15:50 IST: At the moment it looks like the 20-year-old Ollie Pope has to wait longer for his England Test debut. The hosts skipper Joe Root had confirmed his presence in the playing XI on Wednesday. Pope is expected to come in to bat at number 4.
15:43 IST: Latest weather update suggests there is a constant drizzle in London.
15:15 IST: Fresh updates from the Lord's: The covers are still on! Start of play delayed.
Covers still on here at Lord's, with the start of play delayed #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5cbxLsJ9XO— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 9, 2018
15:05 IST: The 15:00 IST scheduled toss has been delayed, for now. More updates awaited on the same.
It's pouring down at the moment and the toss has been delayed due to the same.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZfkcpJQYPx— BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2018
14:52 IST: Looks like the England cricketers had a nice, fun-filled morning with the kids. Much needed before the hectic 5 days in the second Test. The toss looks a bit delayed for now.
Waking up on the first day of the Lord's Test like... #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Akwvo4pYkE— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 9, 2018
14:50 IST: Weather Update: Slight drizzle, the pitch is still under covers.
14:28 IST: A view from the Long Room
The view from the Long Room#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/FQwZSqYbBN— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 8, 2018
14:22 IST: Weather update:
Weather update:— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 9, 2018
There's a bit of drizzle in the air at Lord's at present, but fingers crossed it will soon clear and we can start on time #ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/iuQFRVBCyP
14:12 IST: It's been a raining morning at Lord's today.
It's been a rainy morning here in London and looks like we'll have to play the waiting game for a bit.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2018
Stay tuned for further updates.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JVwBYeF7Bw
14:10 IST: India captain Virat Kohli shares his views ahead of the second Test.
Tempted to play two spinners for the 2nd Test? Captain @imVkohli shares his views #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OMTeBxNwKx— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2018
14:03 IST: India lost the first Test of the five-match series by 31 runs and will look to bounce back.
14:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and England at Lord's.
In order to win the second Test, the batsmen -- Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Vijay, Dinesh Karthik -- need to click in unison because the bowlers are doing their job handsomely. Talking about the bowling, in both the innings off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four and three wickets respectively. He was well supported by pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. Umesh Yadav was also impactful. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the second Test as he has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury, bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed on Tuesday. Despite that the team management could make a few changes, bringing in a second spinner to add more firepower, depending on the nature of the wicket at Lord's.
England, on the other hand, will be without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Dawid Malan. Stokes, who picked up four wickets during India's second innings, is trying to clear his name in court after being charged with affray following a brawl in September 2017, while Malan has been dropped due to poor performance. Malan was replaced by 20-year-old Ollie Pope, who is set to make his debut.
England would also like to see an improved batting performance. They were reduced to 80 for seven in the second innings before young all-rounder Sam Curran's attacking 63 rescued them as they reached 180.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes.
1145 Local Update - Still raining in London. Doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. Let's keep our fingers crossed. Stay tuned with us for further updates. PREVIEW - After the exciting and nail-biting first Test at Edgbaston, the focus now shifts to the iconic Lord's, The Home of Cricket, for the 2nd Test of the series. India, after a heartbreaking close encounter, will be raring to bounce back. One stat favouring India is that the last time these two played at this venue, India won that game. The series opener a few days ago was virtually a Virat Kohli vs England encounter. It will be imperative for India to reassess their combination before the second game. After all the Indian batsmen, except their captain, failed to find their feet at Edgbaston, the visitors may just need a crafty, old-school batsman in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara, to put his hand up and provide some much-needed stability in the top order. The only question is, who will he replace? Will it be the no.3 bat, KL Rahul or the all-rounder, Hardik Pandya? Or could it be one of Shikhar Dhawan or Murali Vijay? We will have to wait and find out. Their bowling performance though was one to applaud with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma being the standout performers. They would probably go with same bowling line-up with the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all set to miss the second Test as well due to the injuries they picked up earlier. The batting of England on the other hand, once again has come under question as only Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran were amongst the runs. The hosts would desperately want Alastair Cook to find some form and provide a solid start along with Keaton Jennings. Also, the latest pick, Ollie Pope, is set to replace Dawid Malan, who failed to impress both with the bat and in the field. The home side though have been dealt a big blow as Ben Stokes will miss the second Test due to the all-rounder's court trial to take place. Chris Woakes has been crafted in the squad as his replacement. After a rocking start to the series, excitement and expectations are sky high as we eagerly await the start of the 2nd Test in London.