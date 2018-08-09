India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Delays Toss At Lord's

After a poor show in the opening Test match against England, India will face the hosts in the second match of the five-match series at Lord's on Thursday. In both the innings of the first Test which the tourists lost by 31 runs, all the batsmen, apart from skipper Virat Kohli failed. No other batters supported Kohli, who at the other hand fought valiantly. Kohli scored 149 in the first innings while the other batsmen could only score 107 runs combined. The story of the second innings was more or less the same as Kohli top-scored with 51 runs in 93 balls. So, in the second test, the Indian team management may make a few changes in the batting department, bringing in experienced batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in place of KL Rahul, who scored 4 and 13 runs respectively in both the innings. The management could also replace underperforming opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan with Pujara and ask Rahul to open the innings with Murali Vijay. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Play fantasy league and win cash daily

Live updates of India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1, straight from Lord's

16:15 IST: The entire cricket fraternity wants to get rid of the rain. We have waited for the what is expected to be a cracker of a contest to get underway, so has the former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh!

Rain rain go away indian boys want to play #lordstest pic.twitter.com/ZVGU6Y2LOL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 9, 2018

16:05 IST: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan predicts it's going to be a day for the bowlers on the opening day of the second Test. However, we are still to see the coin flip in the centre out here. Still drizzling!

Day 1 of the #Lords Test .. Doesn't get any better .. Bloody love this job .. btw it's overcast with showers forecast .. !!!! Good day for Bowling me thinks .. #OnOn #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 9, 2018

16:00 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli, might fancy playing top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in the second Test. Barring the captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Indian batting line-up struggled in the previous Test. A few changes on the cards for the hosts, looks surely on the cards.

15:55 IST: England are also expected to have a new slip cordon in absence of Dawid Malan, who has been replaced by Ollie Pope for the second Test. Malan had dropped India skipper Virat Kohli on a couple of occasion in the opening Test.

15:50 IST: At the moment it looks like the 20-year-old Ollie Pope has to wait longer for his England Test debut. The hosts skipper Joe Root had confirmed his presence in the playing XI on Wednesday. Pope is expected to come in to bat at number 4.

15:43 IST: Latest weather update suggests there is a constant drizzle in London.

15:15 IST: Fresh updates from the Lord's: The covers are still on! Start of play delayed.

Covers still on here at Lord's, with the start of play delayed #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5cbxLsJ9XO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 9, 2018

15:05 IST: The 15:00 IST scheduled toss has been delayed, for now. More updates awaited on the same.

It's pouring down at the moment and the toss has been delayed due to the same.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZfkcpJQYPx — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2018

14:52 IST: Looks like the England cricketers had a nice, fun-filled morning with the kids. Much needed before the hectic 5 days in the second Test. The toss looks a bit delayed for now.

Waking up on the first day of the Lord's Test like... #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Akwvo4pYkE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 9, 2018

14:50 IST: Weather Update: Slight drizzle, the pitch is still under covers.

14:28 IST: A view from the Long Room

14:22 IST: Weather update:

Weather update:



There's a bit of drizzle in the air at Lord's at present, but fingers crossed it will soon clear and we can start on time #ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/iuQFRVBCyP — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 9, 2018

14:12 IST: It's been a raining morning at Lord's today.

It's been a rainy morning here in London and looks like we'll have to play the waiting game for a bit.



Stay tuned for further updates.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JVwBYeF7Bw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2018

14:10 IST: India captain Virat Kohli shares his views ahead of the second Test.

Tempted to play two spinners for the 2nd Test? Captain @imVkohli shares his views #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OMTeBxNwKx — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2018

14:03 IST: India lost the first Test of the five-match series by 31 runs and will look to bounce back.

14:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and England at Lord's.

In order to win the second Test, the batsmen -- Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Vijay, Dinesh Karthik -- need to click in unison because the bowlers are doing their job handsomely. Talking about the bowling, in both the innings off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four and three wickets respectively. He was well supported by pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. Umesh Yadav was also impactful. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the second Test as he has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury, bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed on Tuesday. Despite that the team management could make a few changes, bringing in a second spinner to add more firepower, depending on the nature of the wicket at Lord's.

England, on the other hand, will be without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Dawid Malan. Stokes, who picked up four wickets during India's second innings, is trying to clear his name in court after being charged with affray following a brawl in September 2017, while Malan has been dropped due to poor performance. Malan was replaced by 20-year-old Ollie Pope, who is set to make his debut.

England would also like to see an improved batting performance. They were reduced to 80 for seven in the second innings before young all-rounder Sam Curran's attacking 63 rescued them as they reached 180.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes. Play fantasy league and win cash daily