India vs England Live Score, 1st Test DAY 3: Bowlers In Focus After Virat Kohli Heroics

Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he singlehandedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test.Kohli's 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest hundreds by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs. England had scored 287 in their first essay.At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs.

The day certainly belonged to Virat Kohli, whose dogged determination for a course correction was evident during an innings where he scored more than fifty percent of his team's runs even as he was booed by England fans for his version of 'mic drop' celebrations on the first day. He got a couple of reprieves early in his innings but his intent to scrap it out under overcast conditions with an incisive Sam Curran (4/74), wily James Anderson (2/41) and relentless Ben Stokes (2/73) asking probing questions, stood out. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 1st Test, DAY 3, straight from Edgbaston

15:35 IST: Four runs from Mohammed Shami's first over on day 3. ENG 14-1 after 5 overs.

15:31 IST: Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end for India.

15:30 IST: One run from the last ball of Ashwin's second over. ENG 10-1 after 4 overs.

15:30 IST: Joe Root and Keaton Jennings are at the centre for England. Ashwin will resume from where he left off yesterday.

15:15 IST: Pitch report, Day 3 - Similar conditions were at the start of the match yesterday. Overcast and cool breeze ahead of the start. This pitch hasn't changed much from what it was on Day 2 of the Test.

15:05 IST: Planning and strategies ahead of Day 3.

15:00 IST: We are just 30 minutes from the first ball on day 3. England were 9 for the loss of 1 wicket at stumps on day 2 after Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 149, helping the visitors score 274 in their first innings. England have a lead of 22 runs in the second innings.

15:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

His 22nd Test hundred had 22 boundaries and a six and the unbridled joy on competing the coveted hundred was palpable as he let out a wild roar and kissed his wedding ring. He was beaten but he looked unfazed. He covered the swing, the footwork was more assured whenever he met the ball on the frontfoot.

Kohli's innings is worth its weight in gold simply because of the situation the team was in. Dhawan and Murali Vijay (20) did the hardwork of seeing off the new ball with a 50-run stand but it all went awry after that. Curran used conditions to good effect as he trapped Vijay leg before, got KL Rahul (4) to play a lazy shot and then Dhawan edged one to the slip cordon. Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) joined the procession to make it 100 for 5 before Hardik Pandya (22) added 48 with his skipper.