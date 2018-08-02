India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India Trail England By 211 Runs At Lunch

After a brilliant start by the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay, India were reduced to 76 for three at lunch on day 2 of the first Test at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Sam Curran wreaked havoc dismissing Murali Vijay (20), KL Rahul (4) and Shikhar Dhawan in consecutive overs. India were sitting comfortably with 50 without loss but were reduced to 59 for three after brilliant swing bowling display from the young left-arm pacer. Skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease, at lunch, trying to pull India out of trouble. Shikhar Dhawan (26) was the top scorer for India while Sam Curran went in to lunch for figures of 3-23. Earlier, England got bowled out in the second over of day 2, ending their inning on 287. The tail-enders could only add two runs to their overnight total. Ashwin was the most successful bowler for India in the first inning picking up four wickets. Joe Root (80) was the top scored for England. Play fantasy league and win cash daily.

England wasted a decent start as India bounced back in the third session and restricted the hosts to 285/9 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test match on Wednesday. Sam Curran (24) and James Anderson (0) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day. Resuming the final session from 163/3, England batters failed to utilize the batting-friendly conditions at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground and went back back one after the other. For India, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets while Mohammad Shami took two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma scalped one wicket each.(LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, straight from the Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham

18:14 IST: Two boundaries and a no ball from Ben Stokes to end the first over after lunch. James Anderson to bowl from other end. IND 85 for 3 after 22 overs.

18:11 IST: FOUR! First boundary for India and Virat Kohli in the post lunch session. Wide from Ben Stokes and guided by Virat through gully region for a boundary. IND 81 for 3 after 21.1 overs.

18:10 IST: Virat Kohli (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) are at the centre to start the post-lunch proceedings for India. Ben Stokes will bowl the first over for England after lunch.

17:32 IST: Lunch, Day 2. India 76-3 in 21 overs. (Shikhar Dhawan 26, Sam Curran 3-23)

Lunch on Day 2 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 76/3, trail England 287 by 211 runs.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5sgi9mgogA — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2018

17:28 IST: Spin from England just before lunch. Adil Rashid has been brought on to the attack.

17:20 IST: Ten minutes to go for lunch on day 2. Can Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane survive? IND 63 for 3 after 18.2 overs.

Injury news: Jos Buttler has gone to a local hospital for an X-Ray on his left middle finger.https://t.co/cxwieTASad#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/8Xu6NEwqgn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 2, 2018

17:12 IST: Now Virat Kohli survives. This is the competition everyone was waiting for. Kohli vs Anderson. Virat edges the ball but Jos Buttler at gully is not able to hold on. Indian batsmen living dangerously at the moment. IND 61 for 3 after 16.2 overs.

Sam Curran take a bow!



The left-armer has taken three wickets in eight balls - both openers and KL Rahul - and India, who were 50/0, take Lunch at 76/3.



He is 20 years old. What a talent!#ENGvIND LIVE https://t.co/jre8L0pd2t pic.twitter.com/9hIIegRI1e — ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2018

17:07 IST: OUT! Dhawan departs. Sam Curran breathing fire at the moment. Swinging ball outside off-stump and Dhawan edges to Dawid Malan at second slip. India in trouble now. IND 59 for 3 after 15.5 overs.

16:59 IST: OUT! Sam Curran picks up second wicket in three balls. KL Rahul walks back for 4 runs after dragging the ball back on to the stumps. IND 54 for 2 after 14 overs.

16:56 IST: OUT! England are in business as Murali Vijay walks back after scoring 20 runs. Trapped in front of stumps. It was the inswinger from Sam Curran that sent Vijay packing. Although original decision was not out but that was a good review taken from England. IND 50 for 1 after 13.4 overs.

16:43 IST: 50 up for India in 11.1 overs. Terrific batting display from both Indian openers. England still searching for their first breakthrough.

A stable start from #TeamIndia openers as they bring up a 50-run partnership between them.



Vijay 20*

Dhawan 21*



Updates - https://t.co/HeruIJq0DO #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wO7c7qobMY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2018

16:35 IST: 10 overs are up and it's a solid start from India! Both India openers looking in comfortable now. The ball is still moving around but not as much as compared to the start. Both Dhawan(19) and Vijay(16) are looking to rotate the strike trying to unsettle the bowlers along with occasional boundaries. IND 40-0 after 10 overs. Trail by 243 runs in the first innings.

16:31 IST: First bowling change for England. Left-arm medium pacer Sam Curran introduced to the attack. IND 40-0 after 9 overs.

16:26 IST: FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from Murali Vijay to end the eighth over from Broad. Wide outside off-stump and Vijay pounces on the ball. Pure timing from the stylish batsman. IND 32-0 after 8 overs.

16:13 IST: FOUR! Stuart Broad bowls it full outside off. Dhawan leans on the ball and it was brilliant timing from the left-hander. First boundary for Dhawan. IND 23-0 after 5.2 overs.

16:02 IST: Another huge LBW appeal from Broad and England. Aleem Dar rules not out. England are not taking the review this time as they have already lost one in the previous over. This time it's Shikhar Dhawan who survives. IND 13-0 after 3.1 overs.

16:00 IST: Review from England! Original decision is not-out. Anderson ball hits Vijay on the pads but replay confirms that the ball was going down the leg side. Vijay survives. IND 13-0 after 2.5 overs.

15:57 IST: Beats the outside edge! James Anderson's ball angles across Shikhar Dhawan. Squares him up but misses the edge. IND 12-0 after 2.1 overs.

15:55 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Murali Vijay and India. Gentle push down the ground and the ball beats the mid-on fielders. IND 12-0 after 1.5 overs.

15:51 IST: Cheeky single from Dhawan and that could have been the end for Murali Vijay. Ben Stokes who was running from point misses the stump. Vijay survives. IND 5-0 after 1.1 overs.

15:49 IST: First over from James Anderson comes to an end. Four runs from it. Stuart Broad will share the new ball with Anderson. IND 4-0 after 1 over.

15:46 IST: First runs on the board for India. Murali Vijay opens his account with a single. IND 1-0 after 0.2 overs.

15:44 IST: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are at the centre to start the innings for India. James Anderson will bowl the first over for England.

Innings Break

England 287 all-out in 89.4 overs. (Joe Root 80, Jonny Bairstow 70, R Ashwin 4-62)

15:35 IST: It's all over for England in the first innings. Shami puts England's misery to an end.

Innings Break!



Mohammed Shami sets Curran up and picks up the final wicket.



England all out for 287.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DIfZylBNZ2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2018

15:33 IST: Mohammed Shami to bowl alongside Ashwin from the other end.

15:33 IST: Just two runs from Ashwin's first over. ENG 287-9 after 89 overs.

15:30 IST: It's bright and sunny on day 2 of the first Test. England tail-enders James Anderson and Sam Curran are out at the centre. Ashwin will start the proceedings for India. Slip and a silly point for Curran. Here we go!

15:10 IST: While England on the other hand had an intense meeting, planning out strategies for Indian batsmen.

15:05 IST: Virat Kohli goes in for the warm up session ahead of the start.

15:00 IST: We are just 30 minutes from the first ball on day 2. England were 295 for the loss of nine wickets at stumps on day 1. India will look to wrap up England inning under 300.

15:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

Earlier, electing to bat under slightly damp conditions, the England openers -- Alastair Cook (13) and Keaton Jennings (42) -- had no trouble in dealing with the India quicks as they soon raised 26 runs, before Ashwin was brought in as early as the seventh over of the innings. The off-spinner immediately delivered with the wicket of Cook, even as Jennings survived a dropped chance and a few inside-edges.Cook's departure brought in skipper Joe Root, who together with Jennings started the repair work and forged a 57-run second wicket stand and ensured there were no more hiccups in the opening session.

The tea session saw India pacer Mohammad Shami taking Jennings' (42) wicket in his very first over. Jennings, who did all the hard work facing 98 balls, fell while defending Shami's short-pitched ball which dislodged his off bail. Shami immediately jolted the hosts again trapping new man Dawid Malan (8) plumb in front to reduce them to 112/3 in no time.

Thereafter, Root, who in the meantime got past 6,000 Test runs, along with Bairstow started the repair work with caution. Together the right-handers forged an unbeaten 51-run stand for the fourth wicket and guided England safely to the tea break at 163/3.

The final session is all about the Indian bowlers, especially Ashwin. The experienced spinner bowled some difficult lines to the England batters which resulted in the quick wickets. Root (80) and Jonny Bairstow (70), however, put some fight but some brilliant fielding and bowling from Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav, respectively, saw the departure of both batsmen.