India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: India Begin Crucial Test Battle Against England

India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Wednesday. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. And now under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing up for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but they suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber. Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback -- but in a different format which challenges every cricketer to the hilt. Play fantasy league and win cash daily.
However, India must take heart from the way they fought against South Africa away even though they lost the series 1-2. India were impressive in all of the three Tests but in the first two Tests, they let the hosts off the hook. In the third Test, India pulled off a brilliant win which should give the side confidence and belief that no matter what the conditions are, the team is capable enough to at least be competitive. The biggest positive from the South Africa tour was the fact that the bowlers managed to pick 10 South African wickets in each of the six innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live updates from India vs England, 1st Test, Day 1, straight from the Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham
13:45 IST: It's show time.
It's show time!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/90ZlXBBD9A— BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2018
13:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the first Test between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.
Moreover, many experts have tipped the current pace bowling unit as India's best in years and they will also look to make the best use of the seam-friendly wickets. While Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for the first three Tests, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor.
You're at the dinner table at the restaurant after a long day at work. The food's been ordered about 30 minutes ago. You wait... you wait... and then, when you see the waiter coming, finally... the wait is over. You feel infinite. A sense that what's to come is going to fulfill you like nothing before that. This Test series provides something similar. It might not invoke the exact same emotions, but you'd be willing to bet it comes close. There's been a lot of chatter about this ever since the Indian team took flight and first landed in Ireland. Yes, the limited-overs leg put on display a lot of entertainment, but this Test series is the one the fans have been eagerly waiting to witness. Several reasons potentially make it compelling to gauge - England have been stumbling a bit under new leadership and management. India are on the rise but quite knowingly face a stern test in the swinging English conditions. Players are out to prove a point, players like Virat Kohli and Joe Root in particular. There's a healthy rivalry between the two sides. And when all these factors come into play, you know it's all going to make for a terrific battle. England are a struggling team clearly, having just one win from their last nine Tests. The management has a huge task to carry out, balancing damage control along with papering over the glaring cracks in the side. Then there's India on the other hand. Their calibre still remains in question as to whether they can get the job done outside the sub-continent. Questions arise as to who should play. Will Kuldeep Yadav make his way in? Will Ravichandran Ashwin be dropped? England on the contrary have announced their playing XI. Adil Rashid who has returned to the Test squad after a long time has made the cut, replacing Moeen Ali. Sam Curran retains his place in the side as their third seamer. Plenty of good individual challenges await. Edgbaston will be buzzing as it hosts the first Test.