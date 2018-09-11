 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: KL Rahul Hits Fifth Test Century As India Look To Save Match Against England

Updated: 11 September 2018 17:51 IST

KL Rahul stood strong when India's top order failed to accumulate runs.

India vs England: KL Rahul Hits Fifth Test Century As India Look To Save Match Against England
Lokesh Rahul scored a fine century and stabilised India's second innings © AFP

India's opening batsman KL Rahul notched up his fifth Test century in the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval on Tuesday. KL Rahul stood strong when India's top order failed to accumulate runs. After missing out on a half-century in the first innings, KL Rahul withstood England's pace attack in India's mammoth 464-run chase to the Test. With his century, KL Rahul is now second in the list of Indian batsmen who have the highest scores as openers in 4th innings in England. Legend Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart for his 221 at The Oval in 1979. Chetan Chauhan is third on the list for his 80 at The Oval in 1979.

India were struggling on the fourth day when they were three down for two runs. Shikhar Dhawan (1), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (0) succumbed to the England bowlers. It was Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (37) who stitched together a 117-run partnership for the fourth wicket. 

Rahul hit 17 fours and a solitary six en route his century. He was ably supported by Rahane who unluckily missed out on his fifty after getting dismissed by Moeen Ali.

Earlier on the fourth day, England opener Alastair Cook (147) scored a fine century along side skipper Joe Root (125) to pile pressure on India. The duo ground the Indian bowling into submission with 259-run stand. Courtesy the twin hundreds by the former and current skipper, England declared their second innings on 423/8 with a massive target of 464 for the Indians.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul was in fine form with the bat as India looked to save Test
  • KL Rahul was ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle overs
  • Lokesh Rahul was unbeaten on 108 at the lunch break
Related Articles
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul, Pant Steady India Against England
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul, Pant Steady India Against England
India vs England: KL Rahul Achieves Rare Feat In The Oval Test, Equals Rahul Dravid
India vs England: KL Rahul Achieves Rare Feat In The Oval Test, Equals Rahul Dravid's Record
KL Rahul Visits Arsenal
KL Rahul Visits Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Showcases His Football Skills. Watch
KL Rahul Tweets Minutes After India
KL Rahul Tweets Minutes After India's Fourth Test Defeat, Gets Trolled
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara Puts India In Control On Day 2 vs England
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara Puts India In Control On Day 2 vs England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.