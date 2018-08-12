 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Leaves Virat Kohli Behind In Race For Runs In 2018 Season

Updated: 12 August 2018 12:18 IST

England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow on Saturday left India captain Virat Kohli behind in race for runs in the 2018 season.

Virat Kohli scored 149 and 51 in the first Test at Edgbaston © AFP

England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow on Saturday left India captain Virat Kohli behind in race for runs in the 2018 season. Bairstow scored a brilliant 93 runs, his 19th Test half-century, to take England out of a precarious situation on Day 3 of the second Test against India at the Lord's cricket ground. Bairstow now has 1482 runs under his belt across all formats (Test, ODIs and T20Is). Before of the England's innings on Saturday, the England batsman was on 1389 and needed just 15 runs to surpass Kohli, who has 1404 runs to his name in 2018 calendar year.

Bairstow toppled Kohli in style, scoring a 93 off 144 balls before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya. His innings was studded with 12 boundaries.

However, Kohli, who scored 149 and 51 in the first Test, will have a chance to regain the top spot when Team India will come to bat in their second innings.

Kohli has played 21 matches in 2018 and scored 1404 runs at an average of 66.85, while Bairstow has 1482 runs in 30 matches at an average of 43.58. Kohli and Bairstow have scored five centuries in 2018 across all formats.

England captain Joe Root is third on the list with 1357 runs at an average of 50.25, including three centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is fourth on the chart with 1181 runs. He has two centuries and eight fifties to his name at an average of 65.61.

With 1055 runs in 24 matches, India's Shikhar Dhawan is sixth on the tally. He has scored 2 centuries and six fifties at an average of 42.20.

Test:

Bairstow: 445 runs in 7 matches

Kohli: 509 runs in 5 matches

ODIs:

Bairstow: 970 runs in 19 matches

Kohli: 749 in 9 matches

T20Is:

Bairstow: 67 runs in 4 matches

Kohli: 146 runs in 7 matches

India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Leaves Virat Kohli Behind In Race For Runs In 2018 Season
