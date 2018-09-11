 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: James Anderson Surpasses Glenn McGrath, Becomes The Most Successful Test Fast Bowler

Updated: 11 September 2018 22:14 IST

James Anderson passed Glenn McGrath when he claimed the wicket of Mohammed Shami during the 5th Test vs India.

James Anderson spearheaded England's pace attack in this series. © AFP

England fast bowler James Anderson on Tuesday became the most prolific pacer in Test cricket after taking his 564th wicket. He achieved this feat in the fifth Test against India at The Oval. James Anderson surpassed previous record holder and Australian great Glenn McGrath who had 563 wickets to his name. Anderson knocked out Mohammed Shami's middle stump as the tourists were bowled out for 345. Anderson, 36, made his Test debut in 2003 and has played 143 Tests for England. James Anderson dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in India's second innings.
 
Former West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh is now third on the pacers' list with 519 wickets. India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev takes the fourth spot with 434 wickets. Anderson's fast bowling partner Stuart Broad is fifth on the list at 432 wickets.
 
Spin bowlers occupy the top three places on the overall list of Test wicket-takers -- Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan took 800 wickets, ahead of Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).
 
England completely outclassed India in the previous four Tests taking an unassailable 1-3 lead. Barring the third Trent Bridge Test which India won by 203 runs, the hosts were the better team throughout.
 
The fifth and final Test saw England dominate proceedings with the bat and ball as they beat India by 118 runs to win the five-match Test series 4-1. England opener Alastair Cook ensured his farewell Test was a memorable one as he signed off with a fine century and a fifty in both England innings.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team James Anderson England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test Cricket
