 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Indian Cricket Team Pays Respects To Ajit Wadekar

Updated: 16 August 2018 18:59 IST

Under Ajit Wadekar's captaincy, India won five matches in the West Indies in the early 1970s before beating England in a three-match series.

Indian Cricket Team Pays Respects To Ajit Wadekar
Ajit Wadekar led India to their first overseas win in England and the West Indies in the early 1970s. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team on Thursday paid its respects to former India captain Ajit Wadekar, who died aged 77 on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to upload a photo of the Indian team observing a two-minute silence to condole the former captain's death. He is survived by wife Rekha, two sons, and a daughter. Wadekar led India to their first overseas win in England and the West Indies in the early 1970s. Apart from the Indian team, BCCI, on Wednesday night, paid tribute by uploading a photo of Wadekar on their official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Team India head Coach Ravi Shastri expressed his condolences after the sad demise of former India captain Ajit Wadekar.

Wadekar, an aggressive batsman, was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances. Under Wadekar's captaincy, India won five matches in the West Indies in the early 1970s before beating England in a three-match series.

The former left-handed batsman, who made his first-class debut in 1958-59 before making his India debut in 1966-67, was also India's first ODI captain and appeared only in two matches.

In this career, Wadekar scored 2,113 Test runs, including 14 half-centuries and one hundred.

After his retirement, he also served as the manager of the national team led by Mohammed Azharuddin in the 1990s. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

In his tenure as manager, India had finished semi-finalists at the 1996 World Cup. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well. Wadekar is the only cricketer apart from Lala Amarnath and Chandu Borde to have served as captain, manager, and selector in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajit Wadekar, after his retirement, served as India's manager
  • Ajit Wadekar led India to their first overseas win in England
  • In this career, Ajit Wadekar scored 2,113 Test runs
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's India Stronger But Pakistan More Experienced In The UAE, Says Sarfraz Ahmed
Indian Cricket Team Pays Respects To Ajit Wadekar
Indian Cricket Team Pays Respects To Ajit Wadekar
India vs England: India The Latest To Pay For Lack Of Tour Preparation
India vs England: India The Latest To Pay For Lack Of Tour Preparation
India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Bats For Rishabh Pant
India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Bats For Rishabh Pant's Inclusion At Trent Bridge
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Feels It
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Feels It's Too Early To Talk About 5-0 Whitewash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.