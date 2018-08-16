Indian Cricket Team Pays Respects To Ajit Wadekar

The Indian cricket team on Thursday paid its respects to former India captain Ajit Wadekar , who died aged 77 on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to upload a photo of the Indian team observing a two-minute silence to condole the former captain's death. He is survived by wife Rekha, two sons, and a daughter. Wadekar led India to their first overseas win in England and the West Indies in the early 1970s. Apart from the Indian team, BCCI, on Wednesday night, paid tribute by uploading a photo of Wadekar on their official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Team India head Coach Ravi Shastri expressed his condolences after the sad demise of former India captain Ajit Wadekar.

Wadekar, an aggressive batsman, was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances. Under Wadekar's captaincy, India won five matches in the West Indies in the early 1970s before beating England in a three-match series.

The former left-handed batsman, who made his first-class debut in 1958-59 before making his India debut in 1966-67, was also India's first ODI captain and appeared only in two matches.

In this career, Wadekar scored 2,113 Test runs, including 14 half-centuries and one hundred.

After his retirement, he also served as the manager of the national team led by Mohammed Azharuddin in the 1990s. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

In his tenure as manager, India had finished semi-finalists at the 1996 World Cup. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well. Wadekar is the only cricketer apart from Lala Amarnath and Chandu Borde to have served as captain, manager, and selector in Indian cricket.

