 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Fan Wins Hearts

Updated: 19 July 2018 11:29 IST

Whether it home or away tours, Virat Kohli loves interacting with his fans and makes them feel 'special'.

Watch: Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli has the largest fan base in the cricketing world. © AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli has the largest fan base in the cricketing world. With his spectacular batting, the Indian run-machine has won a billion hearts. Whether it home or away tours, Virat Kohli loves interacting with his fans and makes them feel 'special'. While Team India was leaving for the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds for their third and final one-day international (ODI) against England, a few fans gathered outside the hotel to have a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. In a video posted by BCCI ahead of the third ODI, a fan was seen asking cricketers for their autographs but the cricketers directly went into the team bus. The lady also approached Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the former India skipper was seen signalling a no with his hand. Seeing the lady, Virat Kohli stopped and signed the autograph for her.

This is not the first time Kohli has greeted and acknowledged his fans.

During the Indian Premier League 2018, Kohli had greeted four kids, who were waiting for the Indian skipper in a team hotel.

Kohli spoke to the four little boys and signed autographs for them.

The Indian captain had posted a video on his Twitter handle.

"Always love meeting such confident kids. Such positive energy," Kohli's post read.

After winning the Twenty20 International series 2-1, India suffered a 1-2 defeat in the ODI series.

Recently, Kohli became the fastest to score 3,000 ODI runs as captain. Kohli took just 49 innings to reach the landmark of 3,000 ODI runs, 11 innings faster than the next best. He is trailed by South African cricketer AB de Villiers (60 innings), MS Dhoni (70 innings), Sourav Ganguly (74 innings), Greame Smith and Misbah-ul-Haq (83 innings) and Sanath Jayasuriya and Ricky Ponting (84 innings).

During the T20I series, Kohli had become the first Indian and the fastest player (56 innings) to reach the 2000-run mark in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Kohli achieved this feat during the first of the three T20Is against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Lokesh Rahul England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has the largest fan base in the cricketing world
  • Virat Kohli loves interacting with his fans
  • Virat Kohli makes them feel 'special'
Related Articles
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Fan Wins Hearts
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Career-Best Points, Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Into Top 10
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Career-Best Points, Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Into Top 10
India vs England: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Included In India Squad For First 3 Tests
India vs England: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Included In India Squad For First 3 Tests
Twitter Abuzz After MS Dhoni Takes Match Ball From Umpire. Watch
Twitter Abuzz After MS Dhoni Takes Match Ball From Umpire. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.