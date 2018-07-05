 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: Virat Kohli Joined By Anushka Sharma Ahead Of 2nd T20I In Cardiff

Updated: 05 July 2018 17:36 IST

Virat Kohli was joined by wife Anushka Sharma in Cardiff ahead of the 2nd T20 International England.

Virat Kohli was joined by wife Anushka Sharma in Cardiff ahead of the 2nd T20 International England. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted with Virat Kohli while getting off a bus in Cardiff. The picture of the most celebrated couple in the country was uploaded by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Instagram fan page 'virushka_folyf'. India will be playing England in the 2nd T20I in Cardiff on Friday. India won the first match in Manchester by a big eight-wicket margin.

 

India completely outclassed England in the first game as Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul followed by KL Rahul's unbeaten ton guided Indian to comfortable victory at the Old Trafford.

Kohli on Tuesday became the first Indian and the fastest player (56 innings) to reach the 2000-run mark in T20Is. Kohli achieved this feat during the first of the three T20Is against England.

Only three batsmen have recorded the unique feat so far. New Zealand's Martin Guptill tops the list with 2271 runs under his belt in 73 innings. He is followed by former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum, who has 2140 runs in 71 innings.

Kohli is placed eighth in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

