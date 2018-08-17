 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Urges Team India To Embrace 'Backs To The Wall' Mentality

Updated: 17 August 2018 22:21 IST

Only once in Test history have a side come from 2-0 down to win a five-match series and that was when a Don Bradman-inspired Australia beat England in 1936/37.

Virat Kohli insisted he was fit to play at Trent Bridge. © Twitter

On the eve of the third Test of the five-match series between India and England, skipper Virat Kohli urged his team to win at Trent Bridge as it is the only option available to the visitors to keep the series alive. Going into the Saturday's fixture at Nottingham, the tourists are 2-0 down in the series after a narrow loss at Edgbaston was followed by a thumping innings and 159-run defeat at Lord's last week. Only once in Test history have a side come from 2-0 down to win a five-match series and that was when a Don Bradman-inspired Australia beat England in 1936/37. But Kohli, speaking to reporters at Trent Bridge on Friday, was in defiant mood. "The only thing that is spoken about it to focus on what the team requires at all times, in this Test match," he said.

"You know when your back is against the wall, that is the time for you not to think about anything else."

"If you look at it from another point of view, it's actually a good situation to be in because you literally have no room for thinking about anything else apart from what the team requires at that particular moment from you throughout the course of the Test match," the star batsman added.

"The only conversation we've had is that the only option is to win this game and nothing else. 

"As I have mentioned in the past, (it's) up to the individuals to stand up and say 'I'm going to go out there and make a difference'."

Kohli's own back was a concern for India after he was clearly in pain at Lord's, where he managed scores of just 23 and 17 after his impressive tally of 200 runs at Edgbaston, which included an innings of 149 - the 29-year-old's maiden Test century in England.

But Kohli insisted he was fit to play at Trent Bridge.

"I'm feeling absolutely fine. It's been an issue that's coming on and off again.

"I've had it (back trouble) a couple of times before, so it's not a new development. I know how to handle it."

Meanwhile, Kohli said a recall for Jasprit Bumrah was possible, with the paceman having been sidelined since breaking his thumb during a Twenty20 international against Ireland in Dublin on June 27.

Bumrah has taken 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 25.21 since making his debut in South Africa in January and he could now replace left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"I'm very excited that Jasprit's getting fit again," said Kohli.

"He's an attacking bowler who bowls good lines and lengths. He's very consistent in hitting the areas that are required at Test level. 

"He showed that in South Africa already and he's one guy who's really aggressive -- he wants to take the situation front on and basically make the batsmen feel uncomfortable.

"That's been his biggest strength and he relishes the challenge whenever given an opportunity. We are very excited he's coming back."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Trent Bridge, Nottingham England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 3rd Test
Highlights
  • Bumrah has taken 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 25.21
  • Virat Kohli said a recall for Jasprit Bumrah is possible at Trent Bridge
  • Kohli's back was a concern for India after he was in pain at Lord's
India vs England: Virat Kohli Urges Team India To Embrace
