England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Shows Faith In Potentially Depleted Bowling Resources

Updated: 31 July 2018 19:13 IST

Virat Kohli said that the bowling attack had depth and they understood the conditions.

India suffered a 3-1 loss in the last tour of England in 2014. © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli was not too concerned about the potential absence for pace spearheads Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah as his side prepared to take on England in the first of five Tests at Birmingham from Wednesday. Praising the bowling department, Kohli said during the pre-match press conference that the team had depth in the bowling unit and the current lot (including the spinners) understood the conditions well and was in the right frame of mind for the Test series. "Our bowling attack has matured over the years. They have played games all-around the world, understanding pitches and conditions and opposition batsmen as well," Kohli said.

"Bowlers are pretty comfortable with their games. Our bowlers have come a long way. They all are more confident now. They understand that bowling in partnership is crucial and the team is happy with our bowling depth," he added.

India suffered a 3-1 loss in the last tour of England. Going in with an experienced team this time, Kohli refuted the term of being underdogs or even the favourites going into the first Test.

"It doesn't matter (underdog or favourite). You have to do well on the field. Balance is required. As a professional cricketer you have to perform. We don't think about these things and concentrate on our performances. We just want to be consistent," he said.

As regards proving himself, the skipper had pretty clear thoughts. "I do not read what's going around. If I waste my energy on all these things I am compromising on my mind-set already. I have to be in a clear mental space when I go out to bat. I am focused on what I need to do.

"I am not in a frame of mind to prove myself in any country. I just perform for the team. Obviously I want to score runs for the team and take the game forward, Kohli added.

Highlights
  • The 1st Test starts from Wednesday at Birmingham.
  • Adil Rashid has been named in the playing XI for England.
  • Virat only managed 134 in last Test series in England.
