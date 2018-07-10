Virat Kohli Should Bat At Number 4 In ODIs, Says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that India captain Virat Kohli should bat at No.4 in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting July 12. Since India's tour of Sri Lanka in July-August 2017, India have tried as many as six different batsmen -- KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandya, Hardik Pandya , Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane -- at the number four position but Ganguly feels Kohli is the best bet for the crucial slot.

"If you look at this T20I series, I think they have formed the proper batting line-up. With Rahul at number three, and Virat Kohli batting at number four, I think the problem has been sorted out. And I firmly believe it is also the right thing to do in the ODI format as well," Ganguly said.

"I think that's what Kohli is going to do (in the upcoming series) as well," the former India captain remarked.

When asked about India's strengths ahead of what should be another keenly contested series between both the sides, Ganguly said, "At the moment, India are a very good and well-rounded limited-overs side."

"A lot of good Indian sides have been tested in England and some of the better ones have done well here and won before. I think this Indian team can be like that, they can definitely win here this summer, definitely the ODIs and possibly the Tests too," Ganguly further added.

Ganguly rated India as one of the most talented batting units in the game at present.

"It is one of the most talented batting units in limited-overs in world cricket at the moment. The top-order is brilliant with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and if they continue to score more runs at the top, they can challenge my partnership records with Sachin Tendulkar soon.

"Rohit, in particular, is a terrific player in the limited overs' arena and will probably end up as one of the greats in white-ball cricket," Ganguly said.

(With PTI Inputs)