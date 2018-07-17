Watch: Virat Kohli Shares Video Of Fans Singing National Anthem

India, after losing the second One-day International (ODI), will aim to improve performance in every department when they face confident England in the third and final ODI at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on Tuesday. Ahead of the series decider, India captain Virat Kohli shared a video of fans singing the National Anthem. Virat Kohli took to Instagram and wrote: "One of the best feelings watching this video! Thank you everyone for your constant and unconditional support for us. Your cheers and love motivates us to keep trying harder every time!"

India kicked off their England tour on a high, winning the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-1.

Now, Virat Kohli will be eyeing to clinch another series of the tour when India face England in the mouth-watering clash in Leeds.

The Indian captain scored a brilliant 75 runs in the first ODI and then chipped in with a 56-ball 45 in the second match.

England levelled the three match series with a convincing 86-run victory at Lord's, having been comprehensively beaten in the opening match at Trent Bridge.