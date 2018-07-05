 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Virat Kohli Shares Photo With MS Dhoni, Reveals His "Most Exciting Feeling"

Updated: 05 July 2018 16:35 IST

Virat Kohli-led India will aim for another dominant show to clinch the T20I series when they take on England in the second T20 International in Cardiff.

Virat Kohli Shares Photo With MS Dhoni, Reveals His "Most Exciting Feeling"
India registered a resounding eight-wicket win over England in first T20I. © Twitter

India dominated England in the opening Twenty20 International against England, registering a resounding eight-wicket win over the hosts at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. Virat Kohli-led India will aim for another dominant show to clinch the T20I series when the two sides clash in the second T20 International at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Ahead of the second T20I, Virat Kohli shared a photo with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and his former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"The most exciting feeling is walking out with your team mates to represent your country. The passion of fans creates a kind of energy that can't be explained," Kohli's post read.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed fine figures of 5 for 24, while KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten century to help India go 1-0 up against Eoin Morgan-led England.

India are on the cusp of a sixth successive T20I series win. India have been unbeaten in bilateral T20I series since September last year.

India defeated New Zealand 2-1 in November 2017 and then went on to register their four consecutive series victories over Sri Lanka (3-0), South Africa (2-1), Nidahas T20I Tri-series and Ireland (2-0), respectively.

A 2-0 series lead against England will allow India to close the gap with second-placed Australia, while a 3-0 whitewash will help them overleap to second behind top-ranked Pakistan.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Lokesh Rahul Rohit Sharma England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India dominated England in the opening T20I vs England
  • India will aim for another dominant show to clinch the T20I series
  • India face England in second T20I in Cardiff
Related Articles
Not Virat Kohli, Mohammad Amir Reveals The Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
Not Virat Kohli, Mohammad Amir Reveals The Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
Watch: Virat Kohli Joined By Anushka Sharma Ahead Of 2nd T20I In Cardiff
Watch: Virat Kohli Joined By Anushka Sharma Ahead Of 2nd T20I In Cardiff
Virat Kohli Shares Photo With MS Dhoni, Reveals His "Most Exciting Feeling"
Virat Kohli Shares Photo With MS Dhoni, Reveals His "Most Exciting Feeling"
KL Rahul Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Inspiration Behind Celebration With Virat Kohli
KL Rahul Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Inspiration Behind Celebration With Virat Kohli
India vs England: Virat Kohli Hails KL Rahul With A Special Tweet After Match-Winning Century
India vs England: Virat Kohli Hails KL Rahul With A Special Tweet After Match-Winning Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.