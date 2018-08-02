India vs England: Virat Kohli Scores 22nd Test Hundred, First On English Soil

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday notched up his 22nd Test century on the second day of the first Test against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Virat Kohli scored his century off 172 balls. His innings was laced with 14 boundaries. This is the first time that Virat Kohli scored a century on the English soil. At that moment, India were 221/9 and trailed England by 66 runs. Virat Kohli was the only Indian batsman who stood strong in front of the fiery English bowling line-up and kept India's scoreboard ticking. Kohli capitalised on his chances as he was dropped twice by Dawid Malan at the slips. First on 21 off James Anderson and then on 52 off Ben Stokes.

Earlier, the right-handed batsman took a quick single off Ben Stokes to become the 13th Indian batsman to score 1000 runs against England. In the beginning of the first Test, Kohli needed 23 runs to achieve the milestone.

The Indian captain survived a few nervy moments to reach the coveted landmark.

Last time when Kohli toured England in 2014, he scored a total of 134 runs in the five-match Test series at an average of 13.40. There were two occasions when Kohli departed on duck.

Virat Kohli fought a lone battle as wickets tumbled in the post-lunch session with England restricting India to 160 for six at tea. Highlight in the session was Kohli and Hardik Pandya's (22) 48-run partnership for the seventh wicket but the latter fell just before tea.

Resuming the session at 76 for three, India lost vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik in quick succession against the brilliant bowling by Ben Stokes and James Anderson.

After Sam Curran wreaked havoc (three wickets in eight balls) in the morning session, it was Ben Stokes who bowled superbly in the second session of the day.

In total, Kohli (149) batted for nearly five hours, faced 225 balls, including 22 fours and a six.