 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Dinner With Their Better Halves

Updated: 21 July 2018 10:08 IST

Virat Kohli and other members of the Indian team are enjoying some downtime following the end of the ODI series vs England.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Dinner With Their Better Halves
Virat Kohli and his limited-over deputy Rohit Sharma were seen enjoying some quality time. © Twitter

Away from the hustle bustle of the tiring England tour, skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-over deputy Rohit Sharma were seen enjoying some quality time with their respective better halves. Kohli dedicated the meal to wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma with a caption which said: "Meal with the bestest!" Meanwhile, Rohit, who has been over-looked for the first three of five-match Test series against England which is slated to get underway from August 1 at the Edgbaston in Birminghamm, was seen enjoying a dinner date with wife Ritika Sajdeh at Hakkasan, Mayfair in London. "Date night with my ??" Rohit wrote on his Instagram post.

 

Date night with my ??

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

A few days back, opening batsman Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and posted a positive message a day after his was dropped from India's 18-man squad for the first three Tests of the five-match Test series against England. "Sun will rise again tomorrow," Rohit's post read.

India's selection panel met in Leeds, the venue for England's eight-wicket win in the third and deciding ODI at Headingley on Wednesday, to pick the Test squad. Rohit last played in whites in January earlier this year against South Africa.

The right-hander scored just 78 runs in four innings at an average of 19.50. Due to his dismal performances in the first two Tests of the three-match series against South Africa, Rohit was dropped from the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

The right-hander was also excluded from the squad for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan. Rohit, who is the only player who has scored three hundreds in T20Is and three double-centuries in ODIs, made his Test debut in 2013.

Since then, the 31-year-old has played just 25 Tests, scoring 1479 runs at an average of 39.97.

Comments
Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma India Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit has been over-looked for the first three of five-match Test series
  • Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and posted a positive message
  • The 31-year-old has played just 25 Tests scoring 1479 runs
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan And Family Visit Buckingham Palace
Shikhar Dhawan And Family Visit Buckingham Palace
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Dinner With Their Better Halves
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Dinner With Their Better Halves
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-Up By BCCI Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's English Rendezvous With Shikhar Dhawan And Family. Have A Dekko
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 112
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.