Virat Kohli On A Mission To Make His Team The Best, Says Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that he has a lot of hopes from India captain Virat Kohli . He added that Kohli is like the man who is on a mission to make his team the best. Ganguly spoke about Virat Kohli in a chat show 'Breakfast with Champions', which will be aired on July 26. "When Virat Kohli plays, wherever you are, you will come and watch that, because he is playing. That is his impact. When you look at him, you will get to know that this man has a mission of making his team the best," Ganguly said.

He also batted for the Yo-Yo test and said that there are reasons behind the test as cricket has changed over the years and has now become a fitness-oriented sport.

"There is fitness and Yo-Yo test. People criticize it but there is a reason behind these tests. You have to be mentally tough. Now, cricket is fitness oriented and sports has changed over the years. I have a lot of hopes on Virat Kohli and nation believes in him," he added.

Ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, Ganguly said that the Indian batsmen will have to perform if India are to win the series in England.

"(It will depend) on the batsmen. You have to score 400 runs in Test cricket. If they get 400 runs in the first innings, they will win Test matches," Ganguly had said.

"They are a good team. If they bat well, they will do well in England. They can win the Test series. India has got a big chance of winning," he added.

The five-match Test series, beginning from August 1, will also be a test for the English side as they have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won.

The last time India toured England was under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian side lost the five-match Test series 3-1 after the first tie ended in a draw.

(With IANS inputs)