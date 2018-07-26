India vs England: Virat Kohli Named International Player Of The Year By Barmy Army

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was presented with the International Player of the Year award for the year 2017-2018 by England's popular fan club Barmy Army as the visitors concluded Day 1 of their practice match against Essex on Wednesday. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI), on their official Twitter handle, shared the picture of the 29-year-old posing with the award and said, "The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018."

In preparation for the first Test against England, Kohli warmed-up with a half-century as the visitors posted 322/6 on the opening day of their three-day tour match.

India were reduced to 44/3 but they were steadied by a classy 68 from the captain, who added 90 with opener Murali Vijay (53).

KL Rahul scored 58, while Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 82 as India ended the day on 322/6.

The match was reduced from four days to three at the request of India, who were concerned about the hot weather and the tight nature of their schedule.

They will travel to Birmingham a day earlier than planned, with the Test at Edgbaston starting next Wednesday.

With the match shortened, India have all 18 members of the squad available to bat and bowl in what is no longer a first-class fixture.

The five-match Test series, beginning from August 1, will also be a test for the English side as they have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won.

The last time India toured England was under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian side lost the five-match Test series 3-1 after the first tie ended in a draw.