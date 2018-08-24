 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Makes A Young Fan's Day With Heartwarming Gesture

Updated: 24 August 2018 20:59 IST

Kohli scored 97 runs in the first innings and followed it up with his 23rd Test ton in the second outing as India won by 203 runs in Nottingham.

On Thursday, Virat Kohli regained the top position in ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. © AFP

Virat Kohli led Team India to a comprehensive 203-run in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. In a stunning turnaround, the touring party produced a clinical performance to thrash the hosts, who are leading the five-match series 2-1. But, the sweetest moment came after the match when Kohli obliged a young fan with a selfie while the 29-year-old was signing autographs outside the stadium in Nottingham. The little fan managed to grab all the attention by persistently calling out Kohli's name and requesting the Indian captain for a picture. The video shows Kohli giving into the child's demand and taking a selfie with him. 

On Thursday, Kohli regained the top position in ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. He scored 97 runs in the first innings and followed it up with his 23rd Test ton in the second outing as India won by 203 runs in Nottingham.

Kohli, who was declared the Player of the Match, accumulated 937 rating points, a career-best for him, to become the current No.1 Test batsman in the world according to the latest ICC Rankings.

Two weeks ago, Kohli had claimed the numero uno spot for the first time in his career, after he scored a hard-fought 149 in a losing cause at Edgbaston. However, after registering scores of 23 and 17 in the second Test at Lord's, Kohli ended up conceding the top spot to banned former Australian skipper Steve Smith.

The Nottingham Test was a personal triumph for Kohli as he also became the first captain to score 200 or more runs in a winning cause seven times leaving behind Australian greats Bradman and Ponting, who had achieved the feat six times each.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Trent Bridge, Nottingham England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 3rd Test
