"King Kohli": World Media Lauds India Captain Virat Kohli After Day 2 Heroics

Virat Kohli scored a scintillating 149 to rescue India and leave the intriguing first Test at Edgbaston finely balanced as England were left to rue several missed chances before they ended the second day 22 runs ahead on Thursday. With England's pace bowlers running through India's much-vaunted top-order to leave them reeling on 100-5, it was left to captain Virat Kohli to string together a series of partnerships as he seemed to be on a one-man mission to overhaul England's first innings total of 287 . Kohli, who had a torrid time the last time he was in England in 2014, answered his critics in style, reaching his 22nd Test hundred to bring the visitors back from the dead.

Following his Day 2 heroics, newspapers, websites around the world hailed the Indian skipper for his superlative knock.

"King Kohli reigns as India fight back," read a cricket.com.au headline.

"Virat Kohli, the single-handed hero, produced the innings of a lifetime to keep his side in what has become a wonderfully volatile game of cricket," theguardian.com wrote in their day report.

"This was Test cricket at its finest, a compelling ding-dong of a contest that saw England and India scrapping toe to toe before a true heavyweight champion displayed his peerless punching power. This was a day that belonged to India's colossus of a captain Virat Kohli, who almost single-handedly turned the first installment of this highly anticipated five-match series into a one-innings dogfight," read a dailymail.co.uk article.

"Sam Curran tears through top order but masterly Virat Kohli saves India with magnificent century," read a telegraph.co.uk headline.

"Masterly Virat Kohli saves India with magnificent century at Edgbaston," stuff.co.nz wrote in their headline.

Not just news websites but present and former cricketers too praised Kohli for his brilliant innings in tough batting conditions.

"Virat is The King!", tweeted former England batting star Kevin Pietersen.

"That's an incredible knock @imVkohli !!! 1 man battle against the moving ball," tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"I wonder where @imVkohli will be ranked amongst the Pantheon of great Indian Test match batsmen ???? Truly phenomenal relentless drive, skill and passion whilst representing India #pureclass," tweeted South African cricketer Robin Peterson.

"WHAT A CHAMPION 100 ?????? captain leading from the front.. much needed...absolutely brilliant @imVkohli," tweeted India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

"A very important knock by @ImVkohli. Lovely way to set up the Test series. Congrats on your Test hundred," wrote cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on his official Twitter handle.