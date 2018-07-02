Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Mind Games' Against England

Yuzvendra Chahal's patience, smartness and mind games to fox the opposition earned him the distinction of being a vital cog in the Indian cricket team. Chahal, due to many spectacular match-winning shows, has become his captain Virat Kohli 's go-to man in a short period of time. The Haryana leg-spinner attributes his success to his first love - chess. Chahal still recalls the match-winning spell against England in Bengaluru last year where he claimed astonishing figures of 6 for 25 to give India a resounding 75-run win in the third and final Twenty20 International and clinch series 2-1.

With the gruelling England tour set to begin, Chahal wants a repeat of Bengaluru T20I when India take on Eoin Morgan's men in the opening T20I of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester.

""It was a memorable spell for me. I still recall it and watch the videos. It is not easy to take wickets in T20Is. I am not nervous. I am excited. I have already played....I mean outplayed them in the past," Chahal told NDTV.com in an exclusive interview.

Chahal also said that he discussed the plans with captain Kohli ahead of the tour.

"Virat bhai and I have discussed the plans. We have a decent plan against England. I will execute them," he said.

Chahal has worked on a few variations and he is keen to use when India kick off their campaign at Old Trafford.

"I have really worked hard for England series. I have played against them in the home series. Overseas will be a different thing altogether but I am ready. I want to performance that way (on Bengaluru performance). Bengaluru is still in my mind. I will try to repeat what I did in Bengaluru. I have invented a couple of variations. I will use them against them. I have two deliveries in my arsenal. Kohli knows about it," Chahal said.

Chahal also paid tribute to South Africa batting star AB de Villiers, who bid adieu to international cricket recently.

AB de Villiers announced his retirement via a video message on his Twitter handle.

"I spoke to him about a match a day before he took the retirement. Next day, when I heard the news, I shocked because I still can see a lot of cricket in him. He is one of the fittest guys. I called him... he said 'I am tired'. He must have taken this decision after giving lots of thought. I respect his decision. Hope he plays for RCB next season," Chahal said.

"We (De Villiers and Chahal) have spent a lot of time in dressing room. Apart from cracking jokes, he has shared his vast experience with me. He has guided me a lot on and off field. After RCB's batting, Virat bhai and De Villiers used to tell us the pitch conditions and the bowling plans. Whenever I perform for India, De Villiers messages me and wishes me. He gave me tips through video calls and chats," the youngster added.

One being asked his chances on representing India in Tests, Chahal, who has played 23 ODIs and 23 T20Is, left the decision on selectors.

"By God's grace, I am performing well in ODIs and T20Is. I am ready to play any format of the game. If I will get the opportunity to play red ball cricket, I will grab it with both hands. I am ready. It is totally depend on selectors. If they think I am capable enough, they will surely give me a chance. My job is to work hard and focus on my game and I am doing that," Chahal said.