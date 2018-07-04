'Off To Cardiff': Suresh Raina Shares Photo With Kuldeep Yadav And Yuzvendra Chahal

Riding on a brilliant unbeaten century from KL Rahul and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav's maiden T20 International five-wicket haul, India began their England tour on a high. Virat Kohli's men registered a resounding eight-wicket win over the hosts in the opening Twenty20 International at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Team India will face England in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. A day after the massive win, India all-rounder Suresh Raina took to Twitter and shared a photo with spin sensations Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and other team-mates in the team bus.

"Hum Mastane chale zindagi banane, bande sayane aur naam ke diwaane!!! Off to Cardiff!.

@BhuviOfficial @yuzi_chahal @y_umesh @imkuldeep18 @ChaharDeepak9," Raina's post read.

KL Rahul, who had an impressive Indian Premier League season, struck a magnificent 54-ball 101 to romp India home. The Karnataka batsman's innings was laced with 10 fours and five sixes. He was involved in a 123-run second wicket stand with opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 32 off 30 balls.

Chasing 160, India quickly overcame the early loss of opener Shikhar Dhawan (4) as the right-handed duo of Rahul and Rohit helped the visitors race to 50 in the first five overs.

After the T20I series, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five Tests against England.