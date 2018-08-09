India vs England: Stuart Broad Set To Enter Elite Club Of Test All-Rounders

As India aim to level the series after losing the first Test by 31 runs, England would be looking secure another win to tighten their grip on the five-match series. With James Anderson and Stuart Broad having attained their top form, the pace duo will yet again look to dismantle the Indian batting order. For Stuart Broad, it will be a crucial match with the bat as well, as he requires just 12 runs to enter the exclusive club of Test all-rounders. With 2,988 runs in his Test career so far, Broad is close to becoming the only fifth all-rounder in the history of Test cricket to have scored 3000 runs and picked up 400 wickets.



The list presently includes the names of Kapil Dev, New Zealand's Richard Hadlee, South Africa's Shaun Pollock and Australian Shane Warne.



Kapil Dev scored 5,248 runs in 131 Tests and picked up 434 wickets. He scored eight centuries with the highest score of 163.



Hadlee scored 3,124 runs in 86 matches. He claimed 431 wickets.



South African Shaun Pollock has 3,781 Test runs while picking up 421 wickets in his career. Hadlee and Pollock scored two centuries each during their Test careers.



One of the greatest spinner of all time, Shane Warne, too scored crossed the 3,000-run mark but never scored a century during the 145 games he played for Australia. The spin wizard had 708 wickets during his magnificent career.