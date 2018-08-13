Stuart Broad Breaks Into Top 10 Test Wicket-Takers' List

Stuart Broad played a pivotal role with the ball to help England prevail over India in the second Test. Broad bagged figures of 4/44 in the second innings to bundle visitors India for paltry 130 runs. His disciplined pace also helped him enter the top 10 Test wicket-takers' list on Monday. Broad has now claimed 424 wickets in the longest format of the game from 120 matches and 219 innings. He is behind Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath, who has 430 scalps to his name.

Meanwhile, Muttiah Muralitharan continues leading the Test wicket-taker list with 800 wickets, followed by Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Kapil Dev is the other Indian cricketer on the list with 434 Test scalps to his name.

In the Lord's Test, Broad had claimed the lone wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin in the first innings. Broad however bettered his tally in the second innings to run through the Indian middle-order and dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

The 32-year-old Broad averages 28.80 in Test cricket with his best bowling figures an innings of 8/15. He earned his Test cap on December 9, 2007 against Sri Lanka.

The third Test starts on Saturday at Trent Bridge, with India now looking to become only the second team in history to win a five-Test series from 2-0 down after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia achieved the feat against England back in 1936/37.