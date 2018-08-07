India vs England: Sourav Ganguly Says Instagram Page 'Fake' After Post On Virat Kohli

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday took to Twitter to clarify that the Instagram post attributed to him, which had advised against frequent chopping and changing in the Indian team, was posted from a fake account and urged fans to not pick up any news or quotes from it. The post was made after India lost the opening Test to England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. "My Instagram page is a fake one ..please don't pick up any news or quotes from it ..Will report to Instagram immediately @samiprajguru @imVkohli," Ganguly's tweet read.

The Instagram account in question is not available any more.

The Instagram post had advised the Indian skipper Virat Kohli to not chop and change the playing XI after Edgbaston defeat.

India, due to batting collapses in both innings in the series opener, lost the match by 31 runs to the hosts, who displayed superlative performance to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Apart from India captain Virat Kohli (200 runs) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (53) no other Indian batsman could cross the aggregate of more than 50 runs in the Edgbaston Test match.

After the dismissal of Dinesh Karthik in the first over of day four. Kohli and Hardik Pandya strung a 29-run partnership to take India closer to the win but England captain Joe Root's decision of bringing Ben Stokes in the bowling attack did the trick as he dismissed Virat Kohli shortly after the latter scored his 17th Test fifty.

Following that the lower-order batsmen couldn't hold the fort longer and went down timidly.

India play their second Test against England at Lord's from August 9.