England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Praising Team India, Rohit Sharma

Updated: 10 July 2018 11:36 IST

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar applauded Team India and Rohit Sharma's valiant efforts against England.

Shoaib Akhtar applauded Team India and Rohit Sharma's valiant efforts against England. © AFP

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century and Hardik Pandya's four-wicket haul helped India breeze past England by seven wickets at the County Ground in Bristol to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Chasing 199 for victory, India opener Rohit Sharma scored 100 not out off 56 balls to guide India to a resounding win over England. Apart from praising Pakistan team, who defeated Australia in the tri-series final, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar applauded Team India and Rohit Sharma's valiant efforts against England. "Pakistan beats Australia in a thriller & now in decider Hindustan beats England comprehensively that goes to shows that subcontinent teams are so well equipped in shorter format ..But outstanding innings by Rohit Sharma..3 hundred in T20 is something else," Akhtar's post read.

Akhtar's tweet didn't go well with some of the Pakistan fans as they started trolling the former Pakistan cricketer.

Put in to bat by captain Virat Kohli, England posted 198 for 9. For India, Hardik Pandya returned career-best figures of 4/38.

In reply, riding on Rohit's brilliance, India made 201/3 in 18.4 overs. Pandya also played an unbeaten 14-ball 33-run cameo. This was India's sixth successive T20I series win.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century helped India breeze past England
  • India clinched the three-match series 2-1
  • India opener Rohit Sharma scored 100 not out off 56 balls
