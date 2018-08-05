 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan Vows To Come Back Stronger After Edgbaston Failure

Updated: 05 August 2018 23:15 IST

Shikhar Dhawan, in both the innings, failed to perform and managed scores of 26 and 13.

India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan Vows To Come Back Stronger After Edgbaston Failure
Shikhar Dhawan performed poorly in India's first Test against England. © AFP

India opener Shikhar Dhawan in an introspective Twitter post, on Sunday, admitted that he has looked into his performance and mistakes during India's first Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham and vowed to come back stronger and wiser in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. India, due to batting collapses in both innings in the series opener, lost the match by 31 runs to the hosts, who displayed superlative performance to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Dhawan, in both the innings, failed to perform and managed scores of 26 and 13 as the Indian top-order couldn't handle the heat of the English pace department.

"I know you're all very sad & disappointed with our narrow loss yesterday. I've looked into my own performance, the mistakes I made and I'll come back stronger and wiser in the next game. Thank u for all the love & support," read Dhawan's post.

Apart from India captain Virat Kohli (200 runs) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (53) no other Indian batsman could cross the aggregate of more than 50 runs in the Edgbaston Test match.

India needed 84 runs to win on day four but England pacer James Anderson set the tone for the match by dismissing Dinesh Karthik in the first over of the day.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya strung a 29-run partnership to take India closer to the win but England captain Joe Root's decision of bringing Ben Stokes in the bowling attack did the trick as he dismissed Virat Kohli shortly after the latter scored his 17th Test fifty.

Following that the lower-order batsmen couldn't hold the fort longer and went down timidly.

Criticising his team's batting performance, Kohli said, "Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward."

The second India vs England Test begins on August 9 at the Lord's.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • I'll come back stronger and wiser in the next game, wrote Dhawan
  • Dhawan managed scores of 26 and 13 in both innings respectively
  • The second India vs England Test begins on August 9 at Lord's
Related Articles
India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan Vows To Come Back Stronger After Edgbaston Failure
India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan Vows To Come Back Stronger After Edgbaston Failure
India vs England,1st Test, Day2: Gritty Virat Kohli Stands Tall Amidst Ruins As India Score 274
India vs England,1st Test, Day2: Gritty Virat Kohli Stands Tall Amidst Ruins As India Score 274
Shikhar Dhawan Marks Wife Aesha
Shikhar Dhawan Marks Wife Aesha's Birthday With Emotional Message
Shikhar Dhawan Gets Trolled After He Shares Picture With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara
Shikhar Dhawan Gets Trolled After He Shares Picture With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara
India vs England: Virat Kohli Will Be Hard To Stop Once He Gets His Confidence, Says Mike Hussey
India vs England: Virat Kohli Will Be Hard To Stop Once He Gets His Confidence, Says Mike Hussey
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.