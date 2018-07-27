Shikhar Dhawan Tweets About Camaraderie With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

Shikhar Dhawan displayed his brotherhood with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in a post on Twitter. Dhawan and his family were spotted in England, enjoying good times with Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara subsequently joined the squad after being named in the squad for the first three matches of the five-match Test series against England. Dhawan took to social media to post a picture where he can be seen animated while standing in the slips alongside Pujara and skipper Kohli. Dhawan said, "Kaise na ho gujara.. jab saath ho Kohli aur Pujara!"

India, after the Twenty20 International (T20I) series victory over hosts England, lost the One-day Internationals (ODIs).

The visitors will however look to find momentum in the longest format of the game which is slated to get underway from August 1 at Edgbaston.

England have named the 13-man squad for the first Test where Adil Rashid found a spot for the first time since he played in the fifth Test against India at Chennai in December 2016.