Shikhar Dhawan Gets Trolled After He Shares Picture With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver during the practice match against Essex ahead of the first Test against England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on Wednesday as he bagged a pair in the match. After India won the toss and elected to bat, Dhawan fell on the first delivery he faced from Essex medium-pacer Matt Coles. In the second innings, Dhawan faced three deliveries but failed to open his account. He departed for a duck again, being dismissed by medium-pacer Matthew Quinn.