England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Shikhar Dhawan Gets Trolled After He Shares Picture With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

Updated: 30 July 2018 13:21 IST

Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver during the practice match against Essex ahead of the first Test against England at the Edgbaston.

Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver during the practice match against Essex. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver during the practice match against Essex ahead of the first Test against England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on Wednesday as he bagged a pair in the match. After India won the toss and elected to bat, Dhawan fell on the first delivery he faced from Essex medium-pacer Matt Coles. In the second innings, Dhawan faced three deliveries but failed to open his account. He departed for a duck again, being dismissed by medium-pacer Matthew Quinn.

In reply to India's first inning score of 395, Essex rode on Paul Walter's 75 and Michael-Kyle Pepper's 68 to pile 359/8.

After the day's play, Dhawan posted a picture of himself along with captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara at the slips.

"Kaise na ho gujara.. jab saath ho Kohli aur Pujara!," Dhawan's post read.

The tweet didn't go well with Indian fans as they started trolling Dhawan.

India played out a draw against Essex in the three-day warm-up game.

For India, Umesh Yadav returned impressive figures of 4 for 35 while Ishant Sharma scalped three wickets conceding 59 runs.

