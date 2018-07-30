Shikhar Dhawan Gets Trolled After He Shares Picture With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver during the practice match against Essex ahead of the first Test against England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on Wednesday as he bagged a pair in the match. After India won the toss and elected to bat, Dhawan fell on the first delivery he faced from Essex medium-pacer Matt Coles. In the second innings, Dhawan faced three deliveries but failed to open his account. He departed for a duck again, being dismissed by medium-pacer Matthew Quinn.
In reply to India's first inning score of 395, Essex rode on Paul Walter's 75 and Michael-Kyle Pepper's 68 to pile 359/8.
After the day's play, Dhawan posted a picture of himself along with captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara at the slips.
"Kaise na ho gujara.. jab saath ho Kohli aur Pujara!," Dhawan's post read.
Kaise na ho gujara.. jab saath ho Kohli aur Pujara! pic.twitter.com/7SXrm8kShf— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 27, 2018
The tweet didn't go well with Indian fans as they started trolling Dhawan.
Run Banao Is Baar Sabse Jyada,,, Nahi toh Team me na Dikhna Aapne Dubara ??— BALJEET SINGH (@baljeet96) July 27, 2018
Karo pooja ya karo hawan.. bas run banao shikhar dhawan ????— pallav (@pallavhere) July 28, 2018
Kese bnogy hero jab run bnaogy zero??????????— Dheeraj Joshi (@Dheeraj09842066) July 27, 2018
Kab tak loge Unka sahara— Karan (@kannuJK) July 27, 2018
Thora score khud bhi krle yaara
July 27, 2018
Kab tak krenge kohli aur pujara aapka gujara— Sahil choudhary (@Sahilch95772698) July 28, 2018
Khucch aap bhi kro yaara
Kb tk kohli karaega gujara ...— pushpendra009 (@Kumar67Pk) July 27, 2018
India played out a draw against Essex in the three-day warm-up game.
For India, Umesh Yadav returned impressive figures of 4 for 35 while Ishant Sharma scalped three wickets conceding 59 runs.