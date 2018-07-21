Shikhar Dhawan And Family Visit Buckingham Palace

Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was seen relishing some family time. The 32-year-old along with his spouse Ayesha Mukherjee and three kids was seen enjoying some downtime as they posed and clicked some pictures outside the Buckingham Palace in London. The first Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from August 1 while both the sides will return to London to play the second Test at the 'mecca of cricket' -- Lord's. With still a bit over a week remaining for the series to get underway, Dhawan made the best of his time with his family as he took to social media and said: "yeah, we were there #buckinghampalace ??"

A few days back, Dhawan posted a picture with India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. The 32-year-old Dhawan took to Twitter and shared a picture of his family with the power couple and said in a playful manner, "Just strolling around the street with these two strangers!"

India, on a tour of the United Kingdom, have so far played two Twenty20 International series (vs Ireland and England) and an One-Day International series against England.

While the visitors comprehensively won both T20I series, they lost the three-match ODI series.

Kohli was the only star performer in India's batting line-up, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.

Dhawan was not at his best and the middle-order continued to disappoint with the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni unable to fire.