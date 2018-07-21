 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Shikhar Dhawan And Family Visit Buckingham Palace

Updated: 21 July 2018 11:12 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was not at his best in the limit-over series against England.

Shikhar Dhawan And Family Visit Buckingham Palace
Shikhar Dhawan was seen relishing some family time. © Twitter

Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was seen relishing some family time. The 32-year-old along with his spouse Ayesha Mukherjee and three kids was seen enjoying some downtime as they posed and clicked some pictures outside the Buckingham Palace in London. The first Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from August 1 while both the sides will return to London to play the second Test at the 'mecca of cricket' -- Lord's. With still a bit over a week remaining for the series to get underway, Dhawan made the best of his time with his family as he took to social media and said: "yeah, we were there #buckinghampalace ??"

A few days back, Dhawan posted a picture with India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. The 32-year-old Dhawan took to Twitter and shared a picture of his family with the power couple and said in a playful manner, "Just strolling around the street with these two strangers!"

India, on a tour of the United Kingdom, have so far played two Twenty20 International series (vs Ireland and England) and an One-Day International series against England.

While the visitors comprehensively won both T20I series, they lost the three-match ODI series.

Kohli was the only star performer in India's batting line-up, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.

Dhawan was not at his best and the middle-order continued to disappoint with the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni unable to fire.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhawan was not at his best in the limit-over series against England
  • The 32-year-old with his spouse enjoyed some quality time off-field
  • Kohli was the only star performer in India's batting line-up
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan And Family Visit Buckingham Palace
Shikhar Dhawan And Family Visit Buckingham Palace
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Dinner With Their Better Halves
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Dinner With Their Better Halves
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-Up By BCCI Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pack On The PDA In Their Latest Twitter Post
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's English Rendezvous With Shikhar Dhawan And Family. Have A Dekko
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 112
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.