England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar Returns Without Ringing Lord's Five-Minute Bell
Updated: 10 August 2018 09:57 IST

In 1990, Tendulkar's first Test match against England came at Lord's, and he was made an Honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2010.

India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar Returns Without Ringing Lord
Sachin Tendulkar waited patiently at the Member's End as there was hope of some play. © Twitter

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was invited to ring the bell at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of the second Test between India and England but his plans were put on hold after the opening day was called off with rain without even a ball being bowled. It is learned that Tendulkar waited patiently at the Member's End as there was hope of some play when the weather cleared briefly, but things turned for the worse once again. "Was all set to ring the bell at Lord's to start off the 2nd Test today, but unfortunately the weather had other plans. Hopefully, we'll get to see some good cricket over the next 4 days," Tendulkar later wrote on his Twitter handle.

In 1990, Tendulkar's first Test match against England came at Lord's, and he was made an Honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2010.

The ringing of the five-minute bell at a Lord's Test by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport is a recent tradition introduced in 2007.

Now, the bell will be rung today by former England captain Ted Dexter as Tendulkar will be returning to India on Friday. 

Tendulkar was also spotted with Bollywood director Kabir Khan and actor Ranveer Singh. Kabir on his official Instagram account posted a picture with Sachin and Ranveer with a caption that read, "Sachin was 9 years old when he saw on television Kapil's Devils win the World Cup in 1983 right here at this ground. That win inspired him to want to play for India. 35 years later we kick off the prep for our film 83 at the Lords... Can't get better than this can it? @ranveersingh @sachintendulkar #indiaenglandseries #lords #filmprep."

It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since August 24, 2013. The last time a Test day's play was washed out completely at Lord's was 17 years ago - on the opening day of the 2001 England v Pakistan Test.

India are trailing 0-1 in the five-match series after losing at Edgbaston by 31 runs. The last time India played at Lord's in 2014, they won the match against England, riding on some fine bowling performance from pacer Ishant Sharma.

Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Lord's, London England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • In 1990, Tendulkar's first Test match against England came at Lord's
  • Now, the bell will be rung today by former England captain Ted Dexter
  • India are trailing 0-1 in the five-match series after losing at Edgbaston
