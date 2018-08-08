 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Sachin Tendulkar Wants Virat Kohli To Stay Hungry For Runs After Edgbaston Heroics

Updated: 08 August 2018 08:49 IST

Tendulkar acknowledged that - in spite of the disappointment of the final outcome - Kohli should be immensely proud of his personal achievement at Edgbaston.

Sachin Tendulkar asked Virat Kohli to stay hungry for runs. © AFP

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged India captain Virat Kohli to maintain his focus after his stupendous batting display in the first Test against England at Edgbaston last week. India, however, fell short by 31 runs at the hands of the English side. Kohli's powerful batting display caught Tendulkar's attention prompting the latter to lavish praise on the India skipper. "I would say, just continue, he's doing a fantastic job so just continue," Tendulkar was quoted to as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Don't worry about what's happening around you, keep your focus on what you want to achieve, and let your heart guide the way. "Along the way there will be plenty of things said and done, but eventually, if you are passionate about what you want in life, then the results will invariably follow", he added.

Tendulkar acknowledged that - in spite of the disappointment of the final outcome - Kohli should be immensely proud of his personal achievement at Edgbaston, keeping in mind the manner in which he had a forgettable maiden tour of England in 2014.

However, he also asked Kohli to stay hungry for runs. "I can tell you from my own experience, however many runs you score they are never enough," Tendulkar said. 

"You want more runs, and that is the case with Virat. However many runs he scores, it will never be enough for him. The downfall starts when you are satisfied. It's nice to be happy, but never be satisfied when you are a batsman. Bowlers can only get ten wickets, but batters can go on and go, so don't be satisfied, just be happy", he said.

India take on England at Lord's in the second Test of the 5-match series on Thursday.

