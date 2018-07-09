 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Rohit Sharma Dedicates Century To His "Fallen Friend Sudan"
Read In

Updated: 09 July 2018 20:18 IST

Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged as the man of the match and man of the T20I series, hit 11 boundaries and five monstrous sixes during his innings.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma Dedicates Century To His "Fallen Friend Sudan"
Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring his third T20I century. © Reuters

India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday dedicated his match-winning T20I century against England to Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, who died in March earlier this year. The 45-year-old rhinoceros was euthanised at his home in the Ol Pejeta conservancy in Kenya after falling ill. "Yesterday's innings is dedicated to my fallen friend Sudan. May we find a way to make this world a better place for all of us," read Rohit Sharma's Twitter post that garnered over 10 thousand likes within an hour.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been championing the cause of wildlife conservation for quite some time now. Pietersen has been involved with SORAI (Save Our Rhinos Africa/India) and has been posting updates to save the animals in both regions.

Fans and wildlife conservationists often praise the cricketer for the noble cause.

On March 20, Pietersen took to Twitter to share the news of Sudan's death, mentioning that it's time to go to work to save all other rhinos.

Meanwhile, months after the death of Sudan, scientists said they have grown embryos containing DNA of his kind, hoping to save the subspecies from extinction.

With only two northern white rhino (NWR) known to be alive today -- both infertile females -- the team hopes their breakthrough technique will lead to the re-establishment of a viable NWR breeding population.

Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged as the man of the match and man of the T20I series, hit 11 boundaries and five monstrous sixes during his innings.

India will now face England for a three-match ODI series starting July 12.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Cricket England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 3rd T20I
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit was adjudged as the man of the match and man of the T20I series
  • Rohit hit 11 boundaries and five monstrous sixes during his innings
  • India will now face England for a three-match ODI series starting July 12
Related Articles
India vs England: Rohit Sharma Dedicates Century To His "Fallen Friend Sudan"
India vs England: Rohit Sharma Dedicates Century To His "Fallen Friend Sudan"
India vs England: I Like My Nickname
India vs England: I Like My Nickname 'Hitman' A Lot, Says Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Is The Hardest Striker I Have Ever Seen, Says Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma Is The Hardest Striker I Have Ever Seen, Says Hardik Pandya
KL Rahul Surges In ICC T20I Rankings, Aaron Finch Tops The Chart
KL Rahul Surges In ICC T20I Rankings, Aaron Finch Tops The Chart
Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records During Third T20I Against England
Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records During Third T20I Against England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 09 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.