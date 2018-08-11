 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Rohit Sharma Calls For Calm, Fans' Support After Batting Disaster At Lord's

Updated: 11 August 2018 16:22 IST

India were bowled out for a meagre 107 in their first innings with England pacer James Anderson taking his sixth five-wicket haul at Lord's.

India folded for just 107 in their first innings of the second Test at Lord's © Reuters

The Indian batsmen suffered heavily against the English pacers in their first innings of the second Test at Lord's. India were rolled over for a paltry 107 as the swing of James Anderson and Chris Woakes wreaked havoc. India captain Virat Kohli, who was prolific in the first Test, too struggled against the moving ball and could not stop the Indian batting from suffering a shocking collapse. Kohli along with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane battled hard but Woakes and Anderson were just too good on the day. Ravichandran Ashwin was the other bright spot on a gloomy day for the Indians, top scoring with a gritty 29. However, the other batsmen fell like ninepins and showed little or no resistance to the English pace battery. Following the disastrous outing on Day 2, some Indian fans were left fuming and trained their guns on a few under-performing players. Rohit Sharma, however, hit back, asking for support from the fans "when the going gets tough".

Rohit reminded the fans that these were the same players that got India the No.1 Test ranking.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan backed Rohit but the same could not be said for some of the other Twitter users who claimed that the Indian team reached the top in Tests by doing well only in home conditions.

In terms of the India's performance outside of the subcontinent in the past two years, the team has not had too many opportunities. India have played a total of just 5 Tests outside of Asia in the past two years, which is not including the ongoing India vs England second Test at Lord's.

The Indian team has won just one match out of the five with the sole victory coming in the 3rd Test and final Test against South Africa at Johannesburg. India had lost the first two Tests of the 3-match Test series.

In that span, India also played a Test against the West Indies (4th Test of the series) that ended in a draw at Port of Spain.

A look back at India's performance outside of Asia in the past five years, makes for an even more dismal reading. From August 11 2013 to August 11 2018, India have played a total of 21 Tests outside of the subcontinent -- again discounting the ongoing Lord's Test. They have managed to win just four of those, drawn seven and lost 10.

India twice beat the West Indies in the four-match Test series in 2016, beat England once at Lord's in the five-Test series in 2014 and defeated South Africa once at Johannesburg in the three-match Test series.

During the five-year period, India have lost two Tests in four outings in Australia, lost four times in six Tests in England, lost once in two Tests in New Zealand and lost thrice in five Tests in South Africa.

Overall, India have played a total of 25 Tests in the past two years (discounting ongoing Lord's Test), winning an impressive 16 Tests, 5 drawn and losing just four. Out of the 25 Tests, India have played 17 Tests at home, winning 12 of those and losing just one with four ending in draws. In the two-year span, India also played 3 Tests in Sri Lanka, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in the 2017 series.

So in total, India have played a total of 20 Tests in Asia out of the 25 overall in the last two years, winning 15 of them.

  • Rohit Sharma defends Indian batsmen, calls for support
  • Fans fume after India's poor batting performance in 1st innings
  • India were bowled out for a paltry 107 in their first innings
