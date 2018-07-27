 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin Faces Injury Scare Ahead Of First Test Against England

Updated: 27 July 2018 12:50 IST

The first Test begins in Birmingham on August 1 and spinners are likely to play a key role, considering the hot conditions, suitable for Indian bowlers.

Ashwin later bowled in the nets during the lunch break. © AFP

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a minor hand injury and did not take the field on the second day of the ongoing three-day practice game against Essex as a precautionary measure. Ashwin was hit on the right hand during a net session on Thursday morning. The Indian team management said that the physio has taken a look and deduced that it was only a minor injury. Ashwin later bowled in the nets during the lunch break. India were made to sweat by Essex who reached 237-5 on the second day of their tour match at Chelmsford on Thursday with their discomfort under sweltering sunshine compounded by fears over the fitness of Ashwin.

Virat Kohli's team, playing their only warm-up match before the Test series against England gets under way next Wednesday, were dismissed for 395 after resuming on 322-6.

The home team then reached 237-5 at stumps after half-centuries from Tom Westley (57) and Michael Pepper (68).

Off-spinner Ashwin has played no part with just one day remaining on Friday after taking a knock to the right hand during practice.

Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 82 for India having failed to add to his overnight score while Hardik Pandya hit 51.

On Wednesday, Kohli scored 68 while KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) also spent time in the middle.

The first Test begins in Birmingham on August 1 and spinners are likely to play a key role, considering the hot conditions, suitable for Indian bowlers.

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • India were made to sweat by Essex who reached 237/5 on the second day
  • The first Test begins in Birmingham on August 1
  • Ashwin later bowled in the nets during the lunch break
