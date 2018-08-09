 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Rain Washes Out Day 1 Of India vs England 2nd Test At Lord's

Updated: 09 August 2018 21:58 IST

England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Incessant rain at Lord's washed out play on Day 1 without a ball being bowled. © Twitter

The opening day of India vs England 2nd Test was washed out without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at the Lord's cricket ground. The match which was scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST was delayed as morning overcast skies in North London gave away to the persistent rain, forcing the pitch to be under covers throughout the day. The umpires waited for the rain to subside but ultimately called it a day at 21:20 IST. Interestingly, this is the first time that a whole day's play has been lost in England due to weather since August 24, 2013, when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on May 17, 2001.

England lead the current five-match Test series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

The hosts will also be without Ben Stokes, who took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and final day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, because of the Durham all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

(With AFP inputs)

