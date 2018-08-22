 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari Named In India Squad For Last Two Tests Against England

Updated: 22 August 2018 22:30 IST

The 18-year old Shaw captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in February and has since been part of India's A teams.

India vs England: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari Named In India Squad For Last Two Tests Against England
Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav have been dropped to make way for Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari. © Twitter

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday that batsman Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Hanuma Vihari have been named in India's squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met in Nottingham to pick the team for the Tests to be played in Southampton and London. Opening batsman Murali Vijay, who was out for a pair at Lord's and then dropped at Trent Bridge, and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been dropped to make way for Shaw and Vihari in the 18-man squad. 

While Vijay's poor form made way for the younger opener, Vihari has been called-up as a back-up for Ravichandran Ashwin. 

However, head coach Ravi Shastri told the media at the end of the Trent Bridge Test that Ashwin, who was suffering from a hip injury, would be fit in time for the next Test in Southampton starting August 30.

The 18-year old Shaw captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in February and has since been part of India's A teams. He plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Daredevils.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Vihari averages 59.79 from 63 first-class matches.

Virat Kohli's Team India made a short work England on the final day of third Test to beat the hosts by 203 runs at Trent Bridge. India's win in Nottingham cut the home side's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.

India's squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 4th Test
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Kohli's team made a short work England on the final day of the 3rd Test
  • The 18-year old Shaw captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title
  • Murali Vijay's international future now looks uncertain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.