India vs England: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari Named In India Squad For Last Two Tests Against England

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday that batsman Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Hanuma Vihari have been named in India's squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met in Nottingham to pick the team for the Tests to be played in Southampton and London. Opening batsman Murali Vijay, who was out for a pair at Lord's and then dropped at Trent Bridge, and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been dropped to make way for Shaw and Vihari in the 18-man squad.
Indian team for 4th and 5th Test against England announced.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2018
Virat Kohli (C), Dhawan, Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hanuma Vihari pic.twitter.com/bICu1ef9Co
While Vijay's poor form made way for the younger opener, Vihari has been called-up as a back-up for Ravichandran Ashwin.
However, head coach Ravi Shastri told the media at the end of the Trent Bridge Test that Ashwin, who was suffering from a hip injury, would be fit in time for the next Test in Southampton starting August 30.
The 18-year old Shaw captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in February and has since been part of India's A teams. He plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Daredevils.
Meanwhile, 24-year-old Vihari averages 59.79 from 63 first-class matches.
Virat Kohli's Team India made a short work England on the final day of third Test to beat the hosts by 203 runs at Trent Bridge. India's win in Nottingham cut the home side's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.
