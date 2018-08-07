 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

"Not Scared Of Virat Kohli", Says England Batsman Jason Roy

Updated: 07 August 2018 13:38 IST

Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the fight till the end in the 1st Test against England.

Virat Kohli was nothing short of brilliant in the first Test between India and England at Edgbaston. © AFP

Virat Kohli almost single-handedly took India to a memorable victory in the recently-concluded first Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Indian skipper waged a lone battle against the English bowlers but a lack of support from other batsmen in the team saw India fall short by 31 runs as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. England were never in the clear with Kohli battling away at the crease but the relief among the English players and fans was palpable as the Indian run-machine made his way back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Ben Stokes. On Monday night, batsman Jason Roy, who is not part of England's Test squad, said that the hosts were "not scared of him (Kohli)" but admitted that Kohli is "an imposing batsman, an imposing figure on the field".

Roy was part of a group discussion that also included International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar at the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture.

When asked by former Hampshire cricketer and broadcaster Mark Nicholas about facing a team with a modern-day great, and whether they (England) were afraid of Virat Kohli, Roy immediately said, "Not scared of him, no."

"He's obviously a great player, and rightly so, you've given him such kind words," said the England opener. "He's an extremely good athlete, an imposing batsman, an imposing figure on the field. We've got to find ways of dismantling him somehow, so we can't give him too much praise right here."

The Indian skipper was nothing short of brilliant in the opening Test, scoring a magnificent century in the first innings, followed by a gritty 51.

Kohli's scintillating 149 in India's first innings at Edgbaston was his maiden Test century in England.

The 29-year-old, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, had managed just 134 runs in 10 innings during five Tests on his maiden tour of England four years ago.

Not only did he top that total in one knock in Birmingham, he ended the first of five-match Test series with exactly 200 runs.

Kohli will be hoping for a repeat performance in the second Test that will be played at Lord's starting August 9.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jason Roy Sanjay Manjrekar England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
