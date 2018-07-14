MS Dhoni Scores 10,000 ODI Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara And Ricky Ponting In Elite Club

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became fourth Indian and 12th overall in One-day International history to score 10,000 runs. The former India skipper achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's. Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series at Lord's. Dhoni needed just 33 runs to enter the elite list. However, he didn't get to bat as India won easily by eight wickets. The 36-year-old reached the milestone at Lord's when he scored 33 runs off 47 balls.

Dhoni has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

Tendulkar is on top of the list with 18426 runs in ODIs. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Sangakkara (14234), Australia's Ponting (13704), Sri Lankan Jayasuriya (13430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12650) are followed by Pakistan's Inzamam-ul Haq (11739), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (11579), Ganguly (11363), Dravid (10889), Lara (10405) and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (10290) in the list.

Dhoni is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.