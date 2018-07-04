MS Dhoni Breaks Pakistan's Kamran Akmal T20I Stumping Record

India wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he now holds the record of affecting the maximum number of stumpings in Twenty20 Internationals. MS Dhoni achieved the feat during the first T20I of the of three-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ahead of the first T20I, Dhoni was second in the list with 31 stumpings to his name and needed two more to surpass Pakistan's Kamran Akmal. The former India captain didn't take much time to enter the record books. With 33 stumpings, Dhoni is now on the pole position. He took 91 matches to go on top of the tally.

Kamran Akmal is at 32 stumpings, followed by Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad (28 stumpings).

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim is fourth with 26 victims. With 20 stumpings, Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara is fifth in the tally.

The record of most catches as a wicket-keeper in T20Is also belongs to Dhoni. He has claimed 49 catches in the shortest format of the game. The West Indies' Dinesh Ramdin is on second with 34 catches to his name.

In ODIs, Dhoni has taken 297 catches and is fourth in all-time list. He is behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist (417), South Africa's Mark Boucher (402) and Sangakkara (383 catches).

But the 2011 World Cup winning captain dominates the stumping records in ODIs. Dhoni has inflicted 107 stumpings in his 318-ODI career. Sangakkara is second in the list with 99 stumpings.