England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Michael Vaughan Makes Big Virat Kohli Prediction Ahead Of 4th Test

Updated: 26 August 2018 09:09 IST

Virat Kohli is the top run-getter in the ongoing India vs England Test series, having amassed 440 runs at an average of 73.33 in six innings.

Virat Kohli will be key as India look to draw level in the 5-match Test series against England. © AFP

Virat Kohli has been the standout performer with the bat in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. The Indian skipper has been head and shoulders above the rest, having amassed 440 runs at an average of 73.33 in six innings -- the next best being Jonny Bairstow with 206 runs in five innings. The stylish right-hander has already hit two centuries and two fifties in the series. When asked on Twitter about the likelihood of another Kohli hundred during the crucial 4th Test at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, former England captain Michael Vaughan gave a simple answer -- "highly likely".

Kohli had a torrid time during the 2014 series in England but has tackled his past failings with much gusto and sheer brilliance.

Despite being tested by the swing of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Kohli has risen to the occasion and battled the English, single-handedly at times.

However, there were signs of fight from other Indian batsmen, namely Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, during the third Test at Trent Bridge, which bodes well for the Indian team going into the penultimate Test of the series.

Kohli returned to the top of the International Cricket Council's Test batting rankings following his man-of-the-match effort at Trent Bridge.

The 29-year-old scored 97 and 103 and saw India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

India will again rely on their run-machine to get them over the line at The Rose Bowl.

With 23 centuries under his belt, Kohli is equal with Virender Sehwag (India), Kevin Pietersen (England), Justin Langer (Australia), Steve Smith (Australia) and Javed Miandad (Pakistan), who have as many centuries each to their names.

After being 0-2 down after the first two Tests, few had given India hope of making a comeback in the series. But a win in Southampton will draw the visitors level at 2-2 and throw a spanner in the works of the English, who would have been dreaming of a comprehensive series win.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Michael Vaughan England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 4th Test Cricket
