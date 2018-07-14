 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Marriage Proposal During 2nd ODI At Lord's Goes Viral

Updated: 14 July 2018 18:36 IST

The camera person caught the proposal during the ongoing second ODI between India and England.

India vs England: Marriage Proposal During 2nd ODI At Lord
The proposal was caught on camera during the second ODI between India and England © Twitter

Marriages are made in heaven but this time the landscape changed to the Lord's stadium in London where the 2nd ODI between India and England is being played. When the camera person zoomed in on a couple during the match, it was a signal for the man in question to propose to his lady love. Much to the delight of the Lord's crowd, the girl accepted the proposal. The whole episode was caught live on camera and several Twitter users began sharing screenshots of the images on social media. The pictures and video quickly went viral on social media.

After choosing to bat, England were given a decent start by both their openers Jason Roy (40) and Jonny Bairstow (38) who put in a 69-run partnership for the first wicket. It was Kuldeep Yadav again for India, who struck crucial blows to the hosts after dismissing both openers and skipper Eoin Morgan (53).

India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series against England. They convincingly beat England by eight wickets in the first ODI at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Riding on an unbeaten Rohit Sharma century and skipper Virat Kohli's fiery 75, India reached the target of 269 in 40.1 overs. Kuldeep, who was adjudged the man-of-the-match, took his career-best bowling figures of 6/25 in 10 overs helping dismiss England for 268 all-out in 49.5 overs. 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • A marriage proposal was caught on camera at the Lord's stadium
  • The camera person had zoomed in on the guy who then proposed to the girl
  • The whole episode was caught live on camera
Related Articles
India vs England: Marriage Proposal During 2nd ODI At Lord
India vs England: Marriage Proposal During 2nd ODI At Lord's Goes Viral
India vs England, Live Score 2nd ODI: Kohli, Raina Steady India After England Triple Strike
India vs England, Live Score 2nd ODI: Kohli, Raina Steady India After England Triple Strike
India vs England: Graham Thorpe Urges England To Keep An
India vs England: Graham Thorpe Urges England To Keep An 'Open Mind' Against Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammad Kaif Announces Retirement From Competitive Cricket
Mohammad Kaif Announces Retirement From Competitive Cricket
Kuldeep Yadav Predicts France Will Lift World Cup 2018
Kuldeep Yadav Predicts France Will Lift World Cup 2018
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 09 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.