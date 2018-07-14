India vs England: Marriage Proposal During 2nd ODI At Lord's Goes Viral

Marriages are made in heaven but this time the landscape changed to the Lord's stadium in London where the 2nd ODI between India and England is being played. When the camera person zoomed in on a couple during the match, it was a signal for the man in question to propose to his lady love. Much to the delight of the Lord's crowd, the girl accepted the proposal. The whole episode was caught live on camera and several Twitter users began sharing screenshots of the images on social media. The pictures and video quickly went viral on social media.

ROMANCE is in the Air !! A Marriage proposal at Lords during 2nd ODI match between India & England & the girl said Yes !#INDvsENG #ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/e3xCqfTMk1 — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 14, 2018

That man couldn't have found any better place for the marriage proposal other than #Lords. Meanwhile luckily She said 'Yes.'#ENGvIND — AMIT DAS (@Sir_AD28) July 14, 2018

After choosing to bat, England were given a decent start by both their openers Jason Roy (40) and Jonny Bairstow (38) who put in a 69-run partnership for the first wicket. It was Kuldeep Yadav again for India, who struck crucial blows to the hosts after dismissing both openers and skipper Eoin Morgan (53).

India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series against England. They convincingly beat England by eight wickets in the first ODI at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Riding on an unbeaten Rohit Sharma century and skipper Virat Kohli's fiery 75, India reached the target of 269 in 40.1 overs. Kuldeep, who was adjudged the man-of-the-match, took his career-best bowling figures of 6/25 in 10 overs helping dismiss England for 268 all-out in 49.5 overs.