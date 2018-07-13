 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Kuldeep Yadav Predicts France Will Lift World Cup 2018

Updated: 13 July 2018 15:37 IST

Kuldeep Yadav claimed career-best figures of 6-25 in the first ODI vs England.

Kuldeep Yadav has been consistent in the last one and a half year in whatever format he has played © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav registered career-best One-day International (ODI) figures of six wickets for 25 runs in his stipulated 10 overs to help India bowl out England for 268 in 49.5 overs in the first ODI at Trent Bridge. In reply, India rode on a brilliant Rohit Sharma century to overhaul the target in just 40.1 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. In a post-match conversation with teammate KL Rahul, Kuldeep predicted the winner for FIFA World Cup 2018 and spoke about his bowling performance that earned him the man of the match award.

Asked who he is supporting in the FIFA World Cup 2018, Kuldeep said, "Before the World Cup started, I was supporting Brazil but they were knocked out by a good side Belgium. Now the final is on July 15 between France and Croatia and I think France is a good side and they will lift the World Cup."

Kuldeep is the first left-arm spinner to take a six-wicket haul in a match. "How are you feeling and what was your plan for the match," asked KL Rahul.

"Before the game I was a bit nervous because every game is important for me. 6/25 is very special for me, couldn't ask better than this and I'm very happy."

Kuldeep has been consistent in the last one and a half year in whatever format he has played and has been bamboozling batsmen. He credits his coach Kapil Pandey and India captain Virat Kohli for his improvement.

"The credit goes to my coach, Kapil Pandey. He is the guy who pushes me and works on honing my skill. Whenever I go back home, I work a lot with him on improving my bowling skills," said Kuldeep.

"Coming to the team, there is Virat bhai, Mahi bhai, the players and the support staff, they continuously support me," Kuldeep further added.

Topics : India Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav France Football 2018 FIFA World Cup England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 1st ODI Cricket
