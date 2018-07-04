 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Left-Arm Spinner To Take Five Wickets In T20Is

Updated: 04 July 2018 00:54 IST

Kuldeep Yadav took the prized wicket of Jos Buttler (69) in the 18th over as India successfully restricted the hosts to a modest 159/8 in 20 overs.

India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Left-Arm Spinner To Take Five Wickets In T20Is
Kuldeep Yadav bowled a fiery spell to dismantle England's middle-order © Twitter

India's Kuldeep Yadav on Monday became the first-ever left arm spinner to take five wickets in a T20I inning. He achieved this feat in the first T20I clash against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Kuldeep took the prized wicket of Jos Buttler (69) in the 18th over as India successfully restricted the hosts to a modest 159/8 in 20 overs. England's innings was held together by opener Buttler as he made a 69 off 46 balls before he also succumbed to the impressive Kuldeep. The England wicket-keeper's knock was his seventh fifty in T20 internationals and took him past 5,000 runs in all T20 cricket. England kept the same team which beat Australia by 28 runs in a solitary T20 international following their 5-0 one-day international series whitewash against the same side.

England's middle-order had no counter to Kuldeep's attacks. Skipper Eoin Morgan (7), Alex Hales (8), Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (0) had no clue about Kuldeep's deceiving turns as they succumbed to his deliveries. Buttler was the sole ray of hope in the England team. The hosts had got off to a flying start as they were 50 up in the first five overs. Buttler and Jason Roy were at their blistering best in hammering the Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/45) and Umesh Yadav (2/21) early in the match. 

However, after Roy's dismissal, India got back into the match courtesy of Kuldeep's fiery spell with the ball. David Willey played a 15-ball 29 runs cameo, in the end, to help his team reach a decent total. Kuldeep's performance stood out as he single-handedly dismantled England's famed batting line-up. Kuldeep made his T20I debut against West Indies at the Sabina Park in 2017.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav Virat Kohli Cricket England vs India, 2018
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for India
  • England were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs against India
  • Kuldeep Yadav returned with bowling figures of 5/24
Related Articles
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Left-Arm Spinner To Take Five Wickets In T20Is
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Left-Arm Spinner To Take Five Wickets In T20Is
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Preview: Ireland Look To Hit Back Against Experimental India
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Preview: Ireland Look To Hit Back Against Experimental India
All-Round India Hammer Ireland By 76 Runs In First T20I
All-Round India Hammer Ireland By 76 Runs In First T20I
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team India Gear Up For Long UK Tour
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team India Gear Up For Long UK Tour
IPL Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders Players Watch Deadpool 2 Ahead Of Eliminator
IPL Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders Players Watch Deadpool 2 Ahead Of Eliminator
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.