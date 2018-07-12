India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Left Arm Spinner To Take 6 Wickets In An ODI

India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday became the first left-arm spinner to claim six wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Kuldeep Yadav achieved the feat during the first ODI between India and England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Before Kuldeep Yadav, Australia's left-arm spinner Brad Hogg held the record when he claimed 5 for 32 against West Indies at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2005. Playing his first match against England, Kuldeep claimed 6 for 25 to help India skittle the hosts for 268 in 49.5 overs. This was also the best figures by a spinner in ODIs in England.

Before Kuldeep, the record was in the name of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who took 5 for 11 against Kenya in Edgabstonin 2004. Australia's Andrew Symonds bagged 5 for 18 against Bangladesh in Manchester in 2005. It was also the best figures by any spinner against England in ODIs.

Kuldeep's astonishing figures was the fourth best for India in ODIs. India all-rounder Stuart Binny tops the list with figures of 6 for 4, he claimed against Bangladesh in 2014. Former India cricketer and legendary spinner Anil Kumble is second in the list. He took 6 for 12 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 1993. With the figures of 6 for 23 against England in 2003 in Durban, former India pacer Ashish Nehra is third in the chart. Kuldeep is now fourth in the list.

This is also India's second-best-ever figures against England. Nehra tops the list with 6 for 23. Kuldeep has played 21 ODIs so far and has 45 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 4.69.